Software Engineer

2024-10-15
What you need to know
At IKEA we strongly believe that we can help people and the planet while creating an affordable and better everyday life at home.
We believe it is our responsibility to find a greater purpose and create space to innovate. We believe that innovation comes from daring to fail; these stories inspire us to explore and dare to try again.
We believe that we thrive when meeting incredible people that are on the same mission at IKEA. People who are very humble, supportive, and committed to lead into the future and create a better life for more of the many people by putting the customers and their homes at the heart of all we do.
Who you ar
Curiosity and a love for tinkering define the approach. There's a strong belief that collaboration is more powerful than working in isolation. While holding opinions, the willingness to change based on new data is a core value. Leading by example is important, and energy comes from seeing others succeed through shared efforts. Actively seeking solutions is preferred over waiting for them to appear. Constantly looking for ways to improve systems, processes, or the team is second nature, and IKEA values resonate deeply. Whether through formal education or self-learning, staying up to date on best practices in software engineering is a priority. There is no fear in questioning personal assumptions, and a history of flexibility and ownership over systems is evident. Software delivery is intentional, with a focus on creating well-functioning ecosystems, democratic data, smart infrastructure, and resiliency.
Your responsibilities
We are a team of Software Engineers that hold themselves accountable for the below:
Delivering quality software quickly, reliably, and safely to production, and understanding the customer impact and experience of your contribution.
Work with modern front-end technologies like TypeScript, React.
Maintain knowledge of the core web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
Work with Cloud technologies GCP, Alicloud.
Dev-ops way of working: You write it, you run it, you own it.
Taking the initiative to experiment, prototype new ideas, and generate value.
Working in agile teams and across the capability areas, contributing to the development and maintenance of products and solutions, community practices at the core of your delivery.
Applying and adhering to good software engineering practices such as continuous integration, automated tests, pair programming, code reviews.
Collaborating in an agile/iterative development approach.
Providing support and guidance as needed to other developers within the development team encouraging good practices as well as creating an environment based on psychological safety.
Contributing to the continuous development of standards against which software development should take place as well as exploring and bringing in new technologies and tools to boost innovation and development productivity.
Working closely together with other software engineers and cross functions to produce all required designs and ensure that digital solutions work together, fulfilling business needs.
Our team within Ikea
We build this intuitive selling tool for our co-workers by initially integrating the key capabilities into 1 digital seamless solution, however we are continuously evaluating new business & technical opportunities and add them to the scope dependent on the business value. We have an iterative approach to building the product, building user confidence along the way until eventually the tool can be used to support omni-channel customers with their home furnishing projects using mobile first and desktop when needed.
We focus on stability, reliability, availability and correctness of our data. Are you a software engineer who wants to join our team and be part of shaping the future of IKEA?
Apply Now!
The home office for this role is Malmö, Sweden. There might be limited travel to meet your stakeholders, teams, and partners. We believe a healthy and flexible life balance is important, so together we will strive to create a work environment where you feel in control of your life balance, can be yourself, grow and excel in both your personal and professional life.
