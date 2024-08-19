Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Connected Experience is a unit within R&D which includes Connectivity Platform, Infotainment, Car Cloud and Remote Functions, Vehicle Data- & Diagnostics as well as HW and Mechatronics.
The Connectivity Platform mission is to provide global connectivity products and services for our vehicles - connecting them anywhere and anytime! We do in-house development of SW for our Telematics Platform as well as handle Network Access. With our platform we enable other product teams to efficiently build customer applications on top.
What you 'll do
An essential product part within the Connectivity Platform is the Volvo SIM Subscription Management (VSSM) that makes it possible for Volvo Cars to have control over Car/SIM relationship, subscription usage and its status but not least, it plays an essential part in managing the eUICC SIM profiles. The VSSM product act within the ecosystem of the car, mobile network operator, SIM card provider and Volvo Cars internal IT systems which give You as Developer of the VSSM product a great opportunity to contribute to the success of Volvo Cars.
What You'll Bring
We are looking for You with at least a BSc. in Software Engineering, or similar, with 7-10 years of relevant experience. As a senior developer you take full responsibility and ownership of the code and component that you develop and deploy in the VSSM product. You have competence and experience to work with and leverage the deliveries from suppliers.
To succeed in this role, you need to have skills within:
• Hansen Order Manager & Catalogue
• Language : C#, Java
• Framework : .Net Framework
• Databases : MSSQL or similar
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe that you have a genuine interest of working and developing in a product area that combines the automotive and telecommunication industry. You embrace teamwork, collaboration, agile methods and are eager to learn and develop new competences.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact Simon Gunnarsson at simon.gunnarsson@volvocars.com
.
