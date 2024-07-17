Software Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
* Actively take part of the entire development process - from design, to final implementation, to deployment of business-critical software.
* Work with product and UX to ensure that product vision and strategy is aligned with architecture and engineering strategy.
* Be an expert in your team's domain and help stakeholders and adjacent teams understand your services.
* Encourage sound engineering practices while driving the team's technical strategy and roadmaps.
* Demonstrate and champion an appetite for knowledge and never stop developing as an engineer.
* Actively share your knowledge and coach team members to grow and develop.
What you'll bring
* Someone with a demonstrable experience as a software developer with a solid understanding of the tools of the trade, including the .NET platform, Kubernetes and modern CI/CD.
* Someone with experience in working in an agile environment.
* A person that enjoys collaborating with all levels of engineering-, product- and UX leaders to build outstanding products.
* You fully adopt a growth mindset, and can encourage others to do the same.
* You get a kick out of mentoring and supporting your fellow engineers and team, so they can grow to their full potential.
* You understand the importance of having a solution that is scalable, sustainable, architecturally sound; you care about quality, and you know what it means to ship high quality code.
We offer our employees excellent benefits such as:
* Plenty of leave to let you take time off for what's most important in life.
* Collective Agreement and ITP pensions.
An annual allowance to be spent on your health and wellbeing.
