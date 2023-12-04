Software Engineer

Techspert Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-12-04


We are now hiring a senior software engineer with experience to enable our clients to be more effective by applying modern tools and industry best practices.
We are looking for someone with an interest in technology and who works well in a team.

Techspert is a consultancy company where you and your needs are in focus.

Requirements
Minimum 5 years of experience in software development, DevOps and cloud infrastructure
Experience in working with CI/CD and applying DevOps practices
Experience with monitoring and alerting

Preferred skills and experience
5+ years of experience with Java or Python
Excellent communications skills with the ability to communicate with customers, peers
Experience with high load applications and SRE work

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-03
E-post: fadi@techsperts.se

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Techspert Scandinavia AB (org.nr 559446-5691)
Körkarlensgata 27 (visa karta)
422 48  HISINGS BACKA

8306918

