Software Engineer - Android
2023-08-08
As a Senior Software Engineer Android , you will be developing features that help our Android app to grow in our mature markets as well as new markets. You'll be responsible for architecture, code quality and delivery cadence for the features we build in the team.
What do we expect from you
5+ years of experience in Android development with Java and Kotlin.
Experience with Object oriented programming
Strong knowledge of SQL databases
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Deep understanding and hands-on experience in Android application development (architectures, design, tools, SDKs)
Experience in debugging
Excellent to-the-point communication skills in English.
What will you work on
Write code with great code standards
Deliver complex features on both front-end intensive tasks and performance improvements on the existing code base
Cover the code implementations with tests and improve the code coverage
Participate in code reviews and technical design discussions
Bring engineering experience to advise product and business teams to make better decisions
Mentor the junior developers, take ownership of maintaining high engineering standards and growth mindset in the team
Be the point of contact and liaise with release team on continuous delivery of high quality code and timely resolution of bugs
It would be great if you also have
Familiarity with other mobile operating systems like iOS
Firebase tools such as remote config, AB testing, crashlytics
User acquisition tools such as Appsflyer
CRM tools such as Clevertap
