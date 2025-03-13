Software Developers For Axis Body Worn, Linköping
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-03-13
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Linköping
, Stockholm
, Kristianstad
, Helsingborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make a difference and contribute to a smarter, safer world? Do you also like the idea of working in a DevOps team together with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality and excellent experience?
We 're currently looking for Software developers, as our R&D-site in Linköping is growing at a fast pace. This is a unique opportunity to be part of a new product team within AXIS Body Worn. Join our journey and help us create cutting-edge solutions for wearable cameras tailored specifically for police officers, security guards, and first responders!
Who is your future team?
At Axis in Linköping, we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. We also have the benefits of working at a small, growing site, together with the advantages of the large company's strengths.
As a team you assume the end-to-end responsibility for an entire vertical from user experience and development to verification, release and deployment of software services related to the AXIS Body Worn cameras.
What you'll do here as a Software Developer?
As a developer, you will be part of our absolute core competence. You will be an indispensable asset in refining our products and creating functionality and smarter solutions to our customers.
The responsibilities of the role include:
*
Participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork
*
Take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
*
A lot of communication with different stakeholders and other development teams
*
Together with colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
*
Learn and search for new ways to improve how we work
Who are you?
We believe that you are a dedicated software developer who wants to work in a cross-functional team. You have a genuine interest in creating solutions that really makes a difference for our users.
We 'd love to hear that you have:
*
Work experience in programming and bringing software product(s) to the market, bonus points if you are familiar with C#, .NET, TypeScript, React and Node.js.
*
A relevant engineering degree within e.g Computer Science or similar
*
Working knowledge of test automation and back-end development
*
Experience across the full product lifecycle, from product definition, implementing features and finished product
What Axis have to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the new office also encourages having a lot of fun at work!
We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickle-ball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel or the gym. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work.
Axis is a company that realizes the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
Find out more from Engineering manager Rickard Hermansson +46 (0)70 847 00 21 or HR-generalist Hannah Skog at +46 (0)76 176 24 94
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with! Do you want to join us? Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-121186". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9219130