Software Developer with C#/.NET Expertise
2025-06-27
About the Position:
Are you an experienced Software Developer with a passion for cutting-edge technology and strong C#/.NET skills? Then this exciting opportunity at DevPort might be just right for you!
As a consultant within our Digital Solutions area in Karlskrona or Malmö/Lund, you'll be an integral part of our team, working on thrilling projects either in-house or at our client sites. We're looking for a responsible individual who takes ownership of their work and deliverables. Collaboration is key, as you'll be working on products and functions that depend on other engineers. We believe in creative problem-solvers who think outside the box to deliver innovative solutions.
About the Role:
In this role, you'll be at the forefront of developing and integrating new features into complex system software. Your core focus will be on backend development using C# and .NET.
Key Responsibilities:
•
Develop and integrate new features into complex system software, with a strong focus on backend solutions using C# and .NET.
•
Design, develop, and maintain microservice.
•
Work with cloud platforms such as GCP, Azure, or AWS.
•
Contribute to reducing defects through proactive code reviews.
•
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver reliable and scalable solutions.
•
Participate in project-based work and ensure timely and high-quality deliveries.
We are looking for you who have:
•
B.Sc or M.Sc in Engineering, Computer Science, or equivalent professional experience.
•
5+ years of hands-on software development experience, with a proven track record.
•
Strong proficiency in C# and .NET for backend development.
•
Solid experience working with APIs (RESTful, SOAP, etc.) is a plus.
•
Previous experience working in structured project environments.
•
Fluent in both spoken and written English.
What We Offer:
•
Versatile and challenging assignments: Participate in exciting projects across various clients and industries where your skills are highly valued.
•
Flexible compensation: Choose between a higher salary or more vacation time-it's your choice!
•
Inspiring work environment: Take part in fun activities and conference trips that strengthen the team and create memorable experiences.
•
Continuous development: Enhance your skills through our special projects and lunch lectures covering topics from social skills and stress management to advanced battery technology.
•
Innovative work tasks: Work with cutting-edge products and the latest technology in an environment that fosters creativity and innovation.
Application
If this sounds like something for you, apply by following the steps below.
If you have any questions, send an email to Frank Brunell at Frank.Brunell@devport.se
.
We look forward to reading your application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive growth phase, with headquarters in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Jönköping, Helsingborg, and Karlskrona. DevPort has broad expertise in several development-intensive industries and employs 450 people across three main areas of expertise: Digital solutions, product development and production development.
We take pride in our employees and our collaboration with some of the world's leading automotive manufacturers, defense industry companies, and other development-intensive industries.
We are characterized by a close-knit culture with entrepreneurship, competence, security, and a sense of community that permeates our operations, contributing to a pleasant and inspiring workplace. Ersättning
