Software developer for Digital Earth Sweden
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Luleå Visa alla datajobb i Luleå
2023-12-19
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB i Luleå
, Piteå
, Skellefteå
, Gällivare
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
RISE Research Institutes of Sweden has 3000 employees engaging in and support all types of innovation processes.
We are an independent, State-owned research institute, which offers unique expertise and demonstration environments for future-proof technologies, products, and services.
About us
We are building Digital Earth Sweden, a national platform for earth observation data. Our mission is to facilitate the usage of Satellite data for the benefit of the public sector, research, and private sector. We are looking to expand the team with a software engineer proficient in Linux, databases, and cloud technologies.
If you are passionate about using the best technologies and tools to build great software, this job might suit you.
About the role
The Digital Earth Sweden team builds and maintains data acquisition and processing pipelines for earth observation data. You will optimize the acquisition and processing of data of data and ensure scalability of the pipelines. You will also be responsible for the optimized and reliable delivery of data, enabling analysts, data scientists and researchers to do their best work.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
- Build and maintain pipelines that obtain data using a wide range of API:s
- Manage the storage of large volumes of unstructured data (petabyte scale)
- Maintain large scale earth observation data catalogues using SQL and STAC/JSON
- Identify, design, and implement improvements in internal processes and architectures
- Maintain CI/CD pipelines and deploy applications in a cloud environment
As a member in our team, you get the opportunity to work in a growing and leading research institute with excellent development opportunities. The role will contribute to our partnership with the Swedish national Space Agency, with which we develop solutions and strategies for use of earth observation data to the benefit of Swedish industry.
The position is a permanent full-time employment. The workplace is in Luleå.
Please note that this position may mean that a security clearance is required, either later in this process or in the future.
Who are you?
We believe that you are passionate about software engineering, cloud technologies and building things! You enjoy working in an environment that grants autonomy to explore creative solutions. As the role involves contacts with customers, international partners, and other stakeholders, you grow in the face of varying social contexts.
More specifically, we hope to see:
- Experience working with Linux
- SQL knowledge and experience working with relational databases
- Strong programming skills and experience with Python
- Familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience building pipelines that support data transformations, metadata generation, and data structures
As our partners are both in and outside Sweden, we prefer candidates with strong oral and written communication skills in English.
Are we right for each other?
At RISE we offer you a challenging environment and a team of committed colleagues. Together you will solve exciting societal and industrial problems. You will work in a dynamic environment that gives you development opportunities both professionally and personally. With us, you get the opportunity to make a real difference. Welcome to RISE Research Institutes of Sweden!
Welcome with your application!
Do you want to know more? Welcome to contact Tobias Edman, unit manager, tobias.edman@ri.se
or 010-228 48 87. Last day for application is 14th of January, 2024.
Our union representatives are Ulf Nordberg, Sveriges Ingenjörer (SACO), 010-5166959 and Bertil Svensson, Unionen 010-5165356. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2023/641". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB
(org.nr 556464-6874) Arbetsplats
Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden Kontakt
Tobias Edman +46102284887 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Rise Research Institutes Of Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8340433