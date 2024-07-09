Software Developer
2024-07-09
We are recruiting a Software developer to build new digital payment solutions. You will join our growing development team at our Uppsala office.
Mission
Pax2pay is a rapidly growing fintech business on a mission to modernise and simplify payments for the travel industry. Our customers are some of the biggest players in the travel sector and our partners are key players in the fintech world. Established in 2019, we are currently a growing team of +30, with the aim of becoming the number one choice for business-to-business (B2B) payments, in the UK and EEA.
History
Pax2pay has an award-winning digital payment solution that makes travel payments easier, faster, and safer for the entire travel industry. We enable businesses to pay for their business costs via virtual cards and bank transfers - everything from hotel bookings to flights; travel transfers to tour bookings; utilities to SaaS subscriptions - whatever it is, we've got you covered.
Pax2pay has settled billions of pounds worth of transactions, won numerous industry awards including 'Most Disruptive Payments Technology', and supported some of the largest and most successful players in the travel space.
What you will do
Develop solutions in TypeScript
Review code and set the bar of excellence within the team
Ensure that the software is architected with maintainability and a long term mindset
Deploy your code to production daily
Every second week estimate and plan the upcoming sprint together with the rest of the team
Learn on the job
What we are looking for
High ability for abstract system thinking
A genuine interest in programming
Master of Science degree in Computer Science, or equivalent technological education.
A Swedish work permit
Merriting Skills
TypeScript or JavaScript experience
Payments or fintech industry experience
Unit and system testing
HTML 5 & CSS 3
Cloudflare, Google Cloud
Git, Github, Scrum, Monday
What we offer
Experience with a modern development stack and development methods
Coaching to further develop your career
Experience with financial technology and the payments industry
Competitive salary
Retirement savings along the lines of ITP 1
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20
