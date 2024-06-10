Software Developer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-06-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Did you know that you can write apps that run on Axis cameras and other devices? And expand the feature set of the device so that it can be used in new and creative ways? Perhaps connect to a cloud application, or detect cats in the video feed, or stream video selectively to save energy. In the Ecosystem team, we make all this possible!
Who is your future team?
You will be a part of an agile development team called DevTools product team, who are responsible for building and distributing the tools that developers use to create ACAP apps that can run on AXIS OS, our Linux-based firmware.
We have very close co-operation, and a friendly team-spirit at Axis, ensuring an agile development of market-leading products. We strongly believe in knowledge sharing and insights. It's a great part of our culture!
What will you do here as a Software Engineer?
As an Software Engineer in the DevTools product team you will build and release our two ACAP SDK:s - the Native SDK that allows you to develop C/C++ applications that run on AXIS OS, and the Computer Vision SDK that allows you to run Docker containers on our devices.
You will work on expanding and improving the set of open-source example applications in our public GitHub organization, provide advanced support for application developers both within and outside of Axis and communicate with other R&D teams to make sure that our APIs live up to our users' expectations on stability and usability. We work with a broad range of applications, frameworks, tools, and languages: Docker, Linux, Python, C/C++, Jenkins, GitHub / GitHub Actions, computer vision, video and audio. In this position it is important to have an outside-in mindset, always evaluating what tooling, documentation, and support developers need to make the most of Axis devices.
Who are we looking for?
You are a developer who is passionate about making life easier for both yourself and other developers. You love automation and finding simpler ways to do things. You take a keen interest in what's going on in the software development community and are fast at jumping on testing new tools and approaches. You get energized by sharing your knowledge with other developers. You understand that software development is about people, coordination, and making things clear and structured just as much as it is about technical aspects.
Finally, and most important of all, you love to be part of a creative and happy team that delivers extraordinary products.
We'd love to hear that you have:
• A university degree in computer science or equivalent
• Prior experience of embedded development in a language such as C or Rust
It's a plus if you also have experience with one or more of the following:
• Axis products and the Axis software ecosystem
• Contributing on GitHub, StackOverflow, or other open developer platforms
• Developing machine learning to run on edge devices
• Python
• Docker, containerization
• Yocto/OpenEmbedded/Poky
• Supporting other developers
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training and a personal mentor. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Don't wait to send in your application! We go through the selection continuously. If you have any questions or concerns about the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Maria Henningsson at Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120882". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8737353