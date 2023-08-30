Software Developer - Windows/.Net
We are growing, and we are now looking for Software Developers in Windows/.Net who wants to be part of a team developing new products and features using cutting edge technologies! Do you want to be a part of the exciting journey ahead, innovating for a smarter, safer world?
Location: Lund, Sweden.
The teams
At Axis we have more than 10 teams of talented and innovative engineers within Windows/.Net and with your application you will reach all of us! We, the managers, want to make it easy for you to find the perfect team for you so when you send in your application you just answer a couple of questions and we 'll do the match for you.
Our different teams are small empowered agile teams who support each other, cooperate to reach their goals together and who have a lot of fun when doing it. And one thing for sure; teamwork, collaboration and openness to each other's ideas are essential to everyone at Axis.
If you are a junior, you will have many experienced developers who wants to support you and help you develop. If you are a senior, you will have great exchange with other experienced engineers.
To stay innovative is a key to our success so to further strengthen innovation, many of our teams have Innovation days and Freaky Fridays where you can freely experiment your ideas. We put trust in our teams to decide what's the right way of working, what tools to use and which ideas to try, a freedom that needs to be experienced!
The role
As a Developer in one of our teams, you will be involved in all phases of development - from innovation, first ideas and all the way through design, test and implementation until final release on the market. The role depends on your level of seniority, your own interest and how you want to develop.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you are curious, have a great passion about technology, love challenges and enjoy solving them in a team-focused atmosphere. You also get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement.
We'd also love to hear that you have:
* Experience of C#
* Hobby projects or equivalent that shows your passion for programing and developing
* Degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering, or equivalent
* Wants to work in an agile atmosphere
What Axis can do for you
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Your development is something we truly care about. Except from all the opportunities that comes with a big organization we encourage you to try new areas depending on your interest. E.g our concept "Axchange" when you can try new roles or responsibilities somewhere at the company.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle.
Not from Sweden? As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed.
Take a look at our fantastic HQ Building Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to Act?
We are 10 managers who are ready to do the matchmaking so send in your application today! We are looking forward to seeing you!
