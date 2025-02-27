Software developer - Linux competence
2025-02-27
Software developer - Linux competence
We are looking for a skilled Software Developer with strong Linux expertise to join our innovative team. You will work on developing and optimizing Linux-based solutions for embedded systems, contributing to open-source projects, and collaborating on system architecture.
Who are you You are an enthusiastic problem-solver who thrives in a collaborative and innovative environment. With a passion for Linux and embedded systems, you are always eager to learn, adapt, and push the boundaries of what's possible. You enjoy working as part of a team, exchanging ideas, and turning challenges into opportunities. As a proactive and results-oriented individual, you are excited by the chance to work with cutting-edge technology and make a real impact. If this sounds like you, we want you on our team!
Your Responsibilities Develop and optimize Linux-based software for embedded systems.
Work with build systems, toolchains, and cross-compilation.
Configure and maintain Linux DeviceTree for ARM-based platforms.
Collaborate on board bring-up and validation.
Contribute to firmware and bootloader development.
Enhance system performance and security.
Work with Debian-based IoT solutions and remote software updates.
Integrate and maintain device-oriented software stacks.
Collaborate with the product and design teams to deliver new functionalities.
Contribute to technical documentation to make it the best of its kind.
Debug issues and produce high-quality code to fix them.
For This Role, You Will Need Master's degree in computer science or equivalent experience.
Minimum 3 years working with Linux kernel, RTOS, and open-source technologies.
Experience with build systems, cross-compilation, and Linux DeviceTree.
Proficiency in Go, C, or C++.
Strong English skills and at least basic Swedish.
Valid EU permit to work in Sweden.
Meritorious Skills Experience with firmware, bootloaders, ACPI, or board bring-up.
Knowledge of x86, ARM, and RISC-V architectures.
Experience with SWOTA, Debian packaging, or security optimization.
Proficiency in Shell or Python scripting.
What we offer
We offer a hybrid work setup, combining the benefits of physical meetings with the flexibility of working remotely. We believe people are core to our business and know the importance of employee wellness, team building and other activities. In addition to the opportunity to be part of a great team with amazing employees and friends from all over the world, we also offer you:
An opportunity to really influence the global goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, driving change and making a difference in the industry
Possibility to learn and share knowledge and experience with others
Good employee benefits such as flexible working hours, good pension systems, health insurance, benefit bicycles, just to mention a few.
And last but not least, the most fantastic work location in the Gothenburg area, with the sea as the closest neighbor and a view that beats most things combined with possibility to work part time remotely. The role is be based on Hönö, in the archipelago of Gothenburg, in nice premises just by the sea.
About usBERG PROPULSION is one of the world's leading designers and producers of Controllable Pitch Propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems.
We stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry. If you are passionate about Linux and embedded systems, we look forward to your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Berg Propulsion Production AB
(org.nr 556568-3058), https://www.bergpropulsion.com/ Arbetsplats
Berg Propulsion AB Kontakt
Emil Cerdier emil.cerdier@bergpropulsion.com Jobbnummer
9191272