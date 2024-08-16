Software Application Developer-Implementation Level 5
2024-08-16
Jeppesen, a subsidiary of The Boeing Company, is one of the largest software development companies in Gothenburg. We develop and implement innovative resource management and optimization solutions for the world's leading airlines. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and delivering more value to our clients.
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 50 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
Jeppesen is looking for a Software Application Developer for our Digital Solutions & Analytics implementation department based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
About the position
The Digital Solutions & Analytics implementation department is responsible for the configuration and delivery of our Crew and Operations management products that ensure airlines all over the world can optimize their crew members' work schedules and aircraft utilization. This is an opportunity to be part of a highly skilled international team of specialists that solve some of the most challenging optimization problems in the world, value diversity and learn from each other. For each implementation project, we set up a team of 5 to 10 employees that work together to fulfil the client's specific crew or aircraft planning needs to make sure they can go live with the product and receive the value.
As a Software Application Developer, you will:
• work closely with our clients and other departments to configure the solutions for our clients' business needs
• deal with technical challenges and programming tasks as well as handling client expectations and building long-term customer relations.
We are looking for team members with expertise in software development and requirements gathering showing strong communication and co-operation skills. Interest and expertise in solving problems and being solution oriented is highly valuable in the role. For this position it is vital that you are passionate about learning the airline business and that you see yourself contributing in teamwork, workshops and communicating with different stakeholders as part of the requirements gathering and implementation process.
Employer will sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
* Ability to speak and write English fluently
* 5+ years of relevant experience
• Experience from Crew and Network Operations implementations
Preferred Qualifications (Education/Experience):
• MSc or BSc in Computer Science / Physics Engineering / Industrial Engineering or equivalent Programming experience
• Functional Programming expertise
• Python, Shell scripting
• Experience working within an agile team
• Experience from working with clients and their end users making sure software is providing maximum value
• Experience from data integration
• Ability to speak additional languages fluently
• Airline and specifically Crew and/or Operations planning experience
• Experience with Boeing products
We put great emphasis on your personal characteristics. We value individuals who have an analytical approach to problem solving, strong communication skills both within and outside your team, an interest for technology as well as human relations and a curiosity to learn and explore new ways of doing things.
Relocation:
This position does not offer relocation. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Join us if you want to:
• Be part of implement a new application that improves the life of thousands of airline crew members
• Have the opportunity to work with the most well-known companies in the aviation world
• Learn new things every day
• Work together with highly motivated and skilled teammates
• Work with new technologies and cloud deployments
• Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
• Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
