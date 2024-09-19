Social Media Content Creator (Temporary)
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform.With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1,600 customers and approximately three million users worldwide.We empower people to be their best while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included, "Because People Matter".
Social Media Content Creator(Temporary)Are you a creative individual with a passion for social media and content creation? We are looking for a dynamic Social Media Content Creator to join our Marcom Department's digital team for a temporary position.
In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring our brand's organic presence across various social media channels. You'll plan, produce, and publish engaging content, come up with innovative ideas for social posts, and design visually appealing creatives. Additionally, you'll track the performance of your content and evaluate its success to drive increased followers and engagement, all of which will be measured through our social platforms.
You'll be working closely with our Digital Team, which consists of a Web/SEO Manager and a Digital Marketing Specialist (focused on paid media), and the Field Marketing team of five people. We also have a Creative team with two content writers who will assist you with the writing, and an Art Director who will guide you with the graphics.
You will:
Plan, produce, and publish compelling content across all our social media channels.
Ensure consistency and alignment with our brand voice and objectives.
Collaborate closely with the Field Marketing team to integrate social media initiatives.
Monitor and analyze content performance using social platform analytics.
Track key metrics such as follower growth and engagement rates.
Provide insights and recommendations to optimize future content strategies.
Who we are looking for
We are searching for someone with a background in digital content creation and social media management. You should have:
1-2 years of managing social media accounts.
A degree or certification in digital content creation (e.g., Photoshop, Adobe Suite).
Proficiency in English, as it's our corporate language, and Swedish, since our content is posted in Swedish.
Experience with social media platforms, including LinkedIn and Meta.
It's an extra plus if you have
Experience with HubSpot or other CRM/social media management tools.
Education in Digital Marketing - While not required, having a background in Digital Marketing would make you an even stronger candidate.
To succeed in this role, we also see that you are organized, ensuring the right message and image are posted at the correct time. You possess creativity, vital for generating engaging content that resonates with the audience. Strong communication skills are essential, as crafting compelling copy is a key part of social media. However, you'll collaborate closely with our content writers to make the copy happen. At Benify, every employee plays a crucial role in our success. We value and encourage your ideas, fostering an environment where you can grow. Your development is in your hands, driven by your initiative, curiosity, and passion - at Benify, the opportunities are limitless.
If you want to know more about what it's like to work at Benify along with our benefits, please check out our careers pagehere.
Practical information Location:Stockholm (where the team today is located). For this role, we do not offer paid visa sponsorship. Extent:Full-time temporary position from end of Januaryuntil August 2025. Start:End of January! We will screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
