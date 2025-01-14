SME - Product Systems
2025-01-14
Solve complex problems. Decode the future.
At Electrolux Group, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
As a Subject Matter Expert (SME) - Product Systems, you will be responsible to handle the day-to-day operational issues reported by the users related to Project & Portfolio Management tool, managing & executing new enhancements, minor projects etc., in alignment with Project Management Community.
Working closely with the Suppliers, the SME Product System will be responsible for delivery of pragmatic solutions to our business stakeholders. Understand, manage, and balance demand from business vs. priorities in hand and resource availability etc.
What you'll do:
Work closely with the Process Team in order to bring the changes to the tools.
Design, Build & Deploy the solutions in the Electrolux Project Management tool.
Provide support to the Operational activities & handles Access Management on the tool.
Facilitate Root Cause Analysis (RCA) - Investigate, document, provide preventative solution, of service failures.
Proactively identify and develop strategies to avoid potential causes of service failure.
Attend Change Advisory Board meetings to secure required approvals.
Identify areas for customer education and training activities.
Provides support during the upgrade of the tools.
Escalate product related issues to suppliers.
Who you are:
You are an individual with strong analytical skills, exceptional written/verbal communication skills, team ship attitude, advanced fluency in data-driven analysis to drive sound business decisions, and the ability to deliver quality service to our customers
Qualifications:
At least 7-8 years of experience in VB .net or similar technology
Strong experience in SQL server or MS SQL
Strong experience in Javascript
Strong experience with scripting languages & job scheduling
Strong experience in building Integration between different applications (On prem vs Cloud solutions)
Experience in Azure/AWS/Google Cloud to install DB, Applications etc.
Experience in working with Service Now or equivalent tool
Strong experience in ITIL & Change Management Process
Experience in Project Management tool such as Microsoft Project, JIRA etc. will be preferred.
Experience in Accolade or PPM is a plus
Experience in Microsoft Power Platform is a plus
Where you'll be:
You will be based at Electrolux office in Stockholm (Sweden).
We are open for other locations as well: Porcia, Susegana or Forli' (Italy); Cracow or Warsaw (Poland).
Benefit highlights include:
• Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment.
• Attractive social benefits package.
• Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path.
We look forward to receiving you application!
