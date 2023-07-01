Skola / Fritids Assistant - Primary (FK-6)
2023-07-01
We are looking to work with someone who is flexible, positive and caring to work with us in August 2023.
This person must be fluent in English and Swedish.
Experience working as a 1:1 support or class assistant role is valuable.
Working part of the time in school and part in Fritids (after-school care) will be required so experience and/or studies/ qualification in Fritids is valuable.
All of our colleagues should be fully engaged and offer professional personality traits at all times. They should love supporting children and understand that every activity/lesson and moment counts in the life of a child!!
We seek a person who is warm and caring and has the ability to engage with children and make them feel enthusiastic about being at school and Fritids. We operate a positive behaviour policy and expect all new colleagues to support a supportive, positive and engaging method of behaviour management.
If you are professional, flexible, caring, motivated and available to work when required please make contact!
The Tanto International School was established in 1983 and is a fully licensed international primary school for ages 6-12, with a nursery from 1-6 yrs old. We are a small personable school/nursery with a family atmosphere. Teachers are able to develop excellent academic standards in a truly stimulating environment. All teaching is completed in English and we follow the English National Curriculum.
We emphasize The Tanto 3 C's: care, collaboration and courtesy, in all that we do. Respect and kindness should be shown towards everyone within our organisation: students, guardians and staff.
Everyone should love coming to school and hate to miss it!
Please visit www.tantoschool.se
Please visit www.tantoschool.se for more information about the school.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31
E-post: vacancy@tantoschool.com
Arbetsgivare The Tanto School AB
Principal
