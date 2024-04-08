Site Engineering Director - 445888
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Site Engineering Director in Västerås, we're looking for?
Your future role
Get on-board and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to the Fredrik Owman, Site Managing Director, and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
As Site Engineering Director, you are responsible for:
Manage and organise Engineering Team according to business and region needs in-line with central engineering guidelines
Execute engineering RSC project, sustaining and R&D activities according QCD commitments
Perform engineering RSC activities for tenders
Manage workforce according workload (firm projects, forecast projects, tender, sustaining and R&D) and ensure efficient offshoring of engineering work packages
Drive co-engineering specially with process engineering and co-development with supplier via Procurement
Push improvement programs based on central recommendations (methodologies/tools and APSYS engineering) and local initiatives
Develop on-site engineering staff including succession plan and competency matrix deployment
Apply common processes, methods and tools and capture RoE for continuous improvement
Supervise products, key technical decisions and safety critical issues and capitalise RoE
Monitor project to cost programs in engineering
Manage cost center, budget preparation and monitoring SOH including recovery during the year
Support and promote innovations
Ethics and Compliance
EHS in engineering
People and resource management
KPI targets from SED dashboard
Supervision of key technical decisions and safety critical issues
People management cycle management on-time and quality of data with associated Training and development plans to reach target competence level
We'll look to you for:
Management and organization of engineering department
Manage interfaces with other stakeholders on-site and off-site for co-engineering specially with process engineering and co-development with sourcing/supplier
Contribute to site strategy
Engineering improvement on projects including cooperation and change management
Appoint Tender/Project Engineering teams
Monitor site engineering activity and inform Site MD,RED and Global Engineering about major events
Communication to engineering team
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Project management incl. work package, risk and opportunity management> 5 years experience
Complex Train Systems > 10 years experience
Strong Leadership and people management experience
Cooperation and Change management
Fluency in English, willingness to learn basic Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
