Site Director
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Site Director Medical
Who We Are
Essity is a global leader in health and hygiene headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. We are a multi-billion-dollar company with a purpose to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, care givers, and customers across the globe. We do this through innovations in our Professional Hygiene, Personal Care, and Health & Medical business units that provide hygiene and health solutions to over a billion people every day worldwide.
Working at Essity is more than a career, it is where you will play your part in a better future, to improve well-being for people and have opportunities to drive positive change for society and the environment. As an employee at Essity, you will belong to a team where you feel valued, are safe, supported to grow and challenged to generate business results in a friendly and open atmosphere.
About the Role
As Site Director, you will lead a manufacturing site with approximately 75 employees, overseeing all aspects of production, quality, safety, supply chain, and operational performance. You will drive our manufacturing strategy in line with the site's Compelling Business Need (CBN) and global objectives.
We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. If this sounds like you, we'd love to talk.
What You Will Do
Lead day‐to‐day operations with a strong focus on Safety, Quality, Cost, Delivery, and Motivation (SQCDM).
Own the site's full P&L, define operational targets, and drive competitiveness and productivity.
Strengthen a proactive, compliance‐driven safety culture and ensure audit‐readiness at all times.
Build, mentor, and empower a high‐performing leadership team that fosters accountability and continuous improvement.
Champion Lean Manufacturing and TPM to accelerate efficiency, automation, and digitalization.
Collaborate closely with global commercial and functional teams to ensure product availability and exceptional customer satisfaction.
Represent the site in global initiatives, steering committees, and cross‐functional forums.
Maintain strong, constructive union relationships in partnership with HR.
Drive a culture of ownership, learning, and performance excellence at all levels.
Drive innovation, implement capital investments, and enhance the site's long‐term strategic capabilities.
Who You Are
University degree or equivalent education.
Minimum 6 years of experience in site or plant leadership within FMCG or MedTech environments.
Strong background in TPM, Lean, automation/digitalization, and continuous improvement.
Demonstrated P&L ownership and experience driving measurable operational improvements.
Skilled collaborator with experience in matrixed, multinational organizations.
Excellent communication and leadership capabilities, able to inspire teams and influence stakeholders.
Entrepreneurial, resilient, and energized by transformation and fast‐paced global environments.
What We Can Offer You
Our purpose, Breaking Barriers to Well-Being, provides meaning to everything we do. Join us to improve well-being for people and drive positive change for society and the environment. At Essity, you'll feel valued, empowered to grow, and challenged to achieve business results in a collaborative and open atmosphere. Innovate for Good | Excel Together | Be You With Us Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity Aktiebolag (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Vapenvägen 1 (visa karta
)
696 33 ASKERSUND Arbetsplats
Essity Hygiene and Health AB (Askersund) Jobbnummer
10001744