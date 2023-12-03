Simstore Programmer & Digital Producer, Stockholm
Ipsos AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ipsos AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for an exciting and stimulating job, where you are a part of one of the biggest insights- & market research companies worldwide? Are you a team player that thrives in fast-paced and love to understand shopper behaviour? And appriciate solving logical problems. Come join our team as Programmer & Digtal Producer at Ipsos Simstore!
Simstore is a unique cloud-based solution that enables effective analysis of shoppers' behaviour for various market research purposes. Our international virtual shopper research team comprises professionals with expertise in the areas of psychology, brand management, statistics and research methodology, shopper marketing, graphical visualization and category management.
Simstore, of Ipsos group, is an innovative and entrepreneurial global hub with 60+ employees and experts in understanding and predicting shopper behavior.
We can replicate any store environment to test our clients' new package designs, product innovations, shelf or store organization, before they go to market.
What you will do
As a Programmer/Digital Producer you script and visualize our shopper studies in our own software Simstore®. You will be joining the Studio team in Stockholm. Here you work closely with your project manager. We share progress, issues and new solutions in the team on daily basis. Together we build a strong and efficient team, with a can-do attitude.
Key responsibilities include;
• Program and visualize surveys in Simstore® and Sawtooth.
• Manage and assemble the research material provided by project manager and client or procured oneself. (Including Image handling, product list and prices, create the life like shelf in Photoshop and connect it all in Simstore®)
• Master the functionalities in our programming tool Simstore®
• Test programmed survey to ensure it meets specifications of Questionnaire provided by project manager
• Own the responsibility of projects being delivered on time, error free and of highest quality
Keep in daily contact with project manager and team collages to ensure staying up to date with latest material, project planning and processes
We expect you to have
• Web scripting experience (HTML, CSS, JS) (or experience from of survey programming e.g. in Sawtooth)
• Intermediate knowledge in Adobe Photoshop
• Intermediate knowledge in Microsoft office (especially Excel and PowerPoint)
• Logical thinking and a problem-solving mindset
• A good eye for colors and design
• Passion and self-motivation to develop yourself and your surroundings
• Minimum one year working experience
• Excellence in Swedish and English, both in writing and speech
• Knowledge within VBA for Excel scripting, photoshop scripting and 3D moduling (Sketchfab and Sketchup) is meritorious.
Do you want to be part of the Simstore team?
We will attach great importance to your personal qualities. Salary and starting date asap per agreement. The position is a full time, permanent employment commencing with trial period of 6 months, and is based at Ipsos office in Stockholm. Applications are received until January 5th, 2024, on an ongoing basis. We reserve the right to suspend recruitment when preferred candidate is identified.
Send your application to jobb@ipsos.com
. Write "Programmer and Digital Producer" in the header line. For more information about the position please contact Pernilla Wrangdahl (HRD) pernilla.wrangdahl@ipsos.com
or Johanna Forsman johanna.forsman@ipsos.com
(hiring manager)
For more information visit www.norm.Ipsos.com
Ipsos is one of the world's leading research and analysis companies with operations in 90 countries. If you want to know more about Ipsos, visit our website www.ipsos.com Ersättning
individuell, efter ök Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ipsos AB
(org.nr 556624-6954), https://www.ipsos.com/sv-se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ipsos AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8303387