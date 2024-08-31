SharePoint Developer to Bravero
Do you have previous experience with SharePoint Online and want to take the next step in your career? Do you want to be part of a growing consulting company where your expertise is the key to success? Take the opportunity to work on exciting projects and become a key player in Bravero's continued expansion. Apply today - we conduct ongoing selections!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Bravero AB is a leading player in consultation and expertise for Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions. They aim for long-term client partnerships and focus on delivering quality and innovation. Bravero is now expanding its operations and is looking for a dedicated developer to strengthen the consulting team.
As a consultant, you will work closely with Bravero's clients to develop and improve their digital solutions using SharePoint Framework (SPFx) and components in Azure. You will play an important role in identifying and solving technical issues and providing advice, support and recommendations to optimize functionality. In the consulting role, it is important to have strong social skills and be able to engage in dialogues with clients. You will work closely with clients, alongside your Bravero colleagues, and if interested, you can also take on a sales-supporting role. Bravero is a small consulting company in expansion, so you are expected to contribute to further developing their offerings and the shared expertise within the developer group. Here, you'll be given much freedom with responsibility and great access to each other's expertise - Welcome to the Bravero family!
You are offered
• Engaged and supportive leadership
• Centrally located office in Stockholm
• Exciting projects and development opportunities with Bravero's owns clients
• Attractive employee benefits, including profit-sharing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• you with extensive knowledge of the Microsoft 365 platform
• you with experience developing in SharePoint Online with SharePoint Framework (SPFx) and React/TypeScript
• you with a strong interest in new technology and enjoys exploring new functionality within Microsoft's cloud platforms
It is preferred if you
• speak fluent Swedish, as many clients use Swedish as their working language
• have previous experience in a consulting role where you've engaged in requirements and solution dialogues with clients
• have experience with PowerShell, APIs, C# .NET, and integrations
To succeed in this role, you must have strong problem-solving skills, enjoy working in a team, and communicate effectively with technical and non-technical people. You are quality-conscious, paying attention to your product while also possessing a good business understanding. Does this sound like you? Feel free to apply today!
Read more about Bravero here!
