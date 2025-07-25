Servicetekniker tåg
2025-07-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Borås
, Svenljunga
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
We are searching for Service technician train in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: 2025-10-01
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Perform troubleshooting and warranty repairs of Zefiro vehicles.
Perform testing and commissioning of vehicles according to instructions.
Handle technical surveys.
Handle reporting of field data and other administration of forms, etc.
Support validation of maintenance documentation.
Stay updated regarding changes in maintenance documentation.
Prepares vehicles for delivery to the customer
Experience Profile:
Education/experience or a great passion for automotive electricity, automotive technology and troubleshooting
Experience or understanding of troubleshooting in the aviation, industrial or automotive industry or similar where repair and troubleshooting of mechanical, electrical, pneumatic and digital control systems are part of your everyday life
We would like you to be used to assembling electrical and mechanical components according to drawings and instructions
If you have good knowledge of electricity, it is a big plus
Work experience with heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses is a big plus
Knowledge of troubleshooting and the ability to solve complex problems is a merit
Knowledge of the train industry is a merit
Interested in software
You read and speak both English and Swedish fluently
