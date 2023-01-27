Servicetekniker
At Loccioni Nordics AB at our location in Stockholm, you are part of a young and international team. Regarding service assignments, you are the main contact for well-known automobile manufacturers for our technical customer service.
These are your tasks:
Mechanical and electrical installation, commissioning, calibration and maintenance, and repair of our measuring and automation systems, installed overall in Sweden.
Fault analysis and elimination via remote maintenance or directly on-site.
Determination of requirements and installation of spare parts.
Conversion and retrofitting of our plants and systems.
Training of operating personnel when commissioning our systems.
We expect that:
Completed technical vocational training (e.g. mechatronics/electronics technician) or a comparable qualification.
Knowledge of electrical engineering, preferably hydraulics/pneumatics.
Independent and reliable way of working.
A spirit of cooperation and the ability to work in a team when dealing with colleagues and customers.
Being friendly, professional, and helpful toward customers.
That's what awaits you with us:
Introduction and training at our HQ in Italy with the opportunity to acquire additional knowledge, e.g. in the areas of automation technology and robotics.
A future-proof, permanent employment relationship.
An exciting and wide area of responsibility with a long-term perspective.
The opportunity to develop internally and help shape the growth of our site.
30 days of vacation
Occupational pension plan
Loccioni group:
We are specialists in the field of measurement and automation technology as well as data analysis and develop innovative solutions for market leaders in various future-oriented industries.
Locations:
Ancona (Italy)
Stockholm (Sweden)
Calw (Germany)
Shanghai (China)
Washington DC (USA) Nagoya (Japan)
New Delhi (India)
Seoul (South Korea)
Queretaro (Mexico)
Versailles (France)
Markets:
Automotive
Trains & Transportation
Energy & Environment Aerospace
Healthcare
Home Appliances
