Servicedesk

For a company in Lund we are searching for a Global Service Desk Consultat (swedish/english/italian) to Provide IT support for users IT environment remotely via phone/webchat and/or using remote assistance tools.
Main responsibilities:
Comply to and promote Tetra Pak recommended processes and standards.
Provide IT support for user IT environment remotely via phone/webchat and/or us-ing remote assistance tools
Strive to solve tickets according to SLA, KPI's and ticket handling documents.
Identify incidents that might be potential problems according to problem manage-ment process.
Receives and prioritizes issues and forwards using appropriate escalation proce-dures
Collaborate with global and local support teams.
Train and inform users promoting them to be self-sufficient.
Update documentation / shared information on the service desk web portal
Technical skills:
Provided support using phone and remote control.
Extensive hands-on experience with latest Microsoft products.
This includes Windows 10/11, Office 2016 / O365, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive.
Hands-on experience with computer hardware.
Ability to read, understand and follow technical documentation, routines and pro-cesses.
A typing speed that exceeds 200 characters per minute.
ITIL v3.0 Foundation
ServiceNow
Excellent spoken and written english/italian/swedish
Personal Skills:
Good analytical, investigational and troubleshooting skills.
Have the skills to manage stakeholders.
Multitasking, having the ability to perform several tasks at the same time.
Soft skills:
Service minded and flexible.
Passionate to learn new things.
Team player with natural talent in working with people.
Can work under pressure and manage stressful situations confidently & effectively.
Good awareness and appreciation of social and cultural differences.
Structured and organized. Ability to handle work tasks in a structured way, finalizing the tasks at hand to enable good control.
As a person you are reliable and analytical person who always takes accountability/responsibility and take feedbacks positively.
Experience:
Provided support using webchat and remote control.
