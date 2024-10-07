Service Technician
Do you enjoy bringing solutions to technical problems? Are you interested in new technology and have an electrical background? Do you see yourself as an optimistic person who is open to change of scopes? Then this position is for you! We at Vestas are looking for a new Service Technician in Jörn/Skellefteå!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service> Malå - Jörn
You will be part of Vestas Northern and Central Europe which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, Finland, Celtic, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and the south part of Africa. We are responsible for the sales function, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. Our Swedish headquarter is in Malmö and we have warehouses in several locations across Sweden. The Service Department is responsible for the service and maintenance of the wind farms within Scandinavia. Vestas Northern and Central Europe aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, not only in modern energy but also in employee and customer satisfaction. Vestas is growing in the Swedish region. Hence, we are looking for ten additional resources to join our Service department. As a Service Technician, you will be doing service and maintenance of the wind turbines. In this role, you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged employees.
Responsibilities
As a Service Technician, you will be doing service and maintenance of the wind turbines in Jörn area. In this role you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged employees. The position requires accuracy and professionalism as the quality and personal safety of our service work are highly considered. To achieve goals in this role, we believe you possess good knowledge of electricity as well as being service-minded.
Electrical & mechanical troubleshooting and repairs in the north of Sweden and daily reporting in our ERP-system, SAP
Service and maintenance according to the agreement, as well as carrying out a diversity of check-ups, repairs, and replacement activities of turbine components
Friction-less operation of our turbines and use of our systems like condition monitoring and remote control
Contact with customers regarding completed and upcoming service and repairs
Responsibility of the service vehicle, warehouse, and order of material, tools, and spare parts
Qualifications
Electrical background and several years of experience working with electricity
Experience within mechanics or hydraulics
Basic English skills, written and verbal
Good IT skills, as you will be reporting and communicating through various systems
Driving license (unresticted)
Competencies
A team member, yet with the ability to work freely and plan your daily work
A creative, problem-solving and service-minded approach towards your tasks and in collaboration with colleagues across Vestas and externals at site
Open to travel and committed, as unplanned overtime can occur
Good physical condition and can handle heavy lifts and work on heights
High level of safety awareness
What we offer
Our employees are our most valuable asset. Apart from an attractive salary and benefits, we invest in your development. After a thorough introduction course, we offer continuous development of your skills with our well-established education program. You get to work in a diverse team with motivated service technicians in a stimulating environment of an established fast-growing international company, where good communication and structure are the keys to good results. Your working area will be 100 m up, which gives you a great view of our landscape. As Vestas promotes equality, we welcome both male and female applicants.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Jörn, but will in the future be Skellefteå, Sweden. The schedule is Monday to Friday with working hours 7:00 - 15:30. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 50 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 06.11.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com
