Service Technician - Mönsterås(38324)

Do you have experience in electricity, mechanics or hydraulics? Are you enthusiastic about renewable energy and want a physical and exciting job? Then maybe you are our new Service Technician?
Region NCE>SBU NCE Service>Unscheduled - Södra Götaland
You will be part of Vestas Northern and Central Europe which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, Finland, Celtic, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and the south part of Africa. We are responsible for the sales function, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. Our Swedish headquarter is in Malmö and we have warehouses in several locations across Sweden.
The Service Department is responsible for the service and maintenance of the wind farms within Scandinavia. Vestas Northern and Central Europe aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas, not only in modern energy but also in employee and customer satisfaction. Vestas is growing in the Swedish region. Hence, we are looking for ten additional resources to join our Service department. As a Traveling Service Technician, you will be doing service and maintenance of the wind turbines all over Sweden, and also other Nordic countries. In this role, you get to work in an exciting industry in a team of highly engaged employees.
Responsibilities
We are currently looking for a service technician for Mönsterås, who will be part of a service team with responsibility for troubleshooting, service and maintenance of our wind turbines in the area. The service places high demands on accuracy and professionalism as we are extremely careful that our service work is performed with the highest quality and safety. To achieve your goals fully with the tasks, we believe that you are a person who is service-oriented and business-like.
Troubleshooting, service and maintenance of wind turbines in accordance with service agreements
Customer contact with owners regarding upcoming service and clear reporting of performed measures
Responsibility and care of the service car incl. its stock
Responsibility for spare parts keeping and inventory of local warehouses as well as orders for materials / spare parts / tools, returned goods etc
Daily reporting and registration in our business system, SAP
Qualifications
Experience in troubleshooting, servicing machines or vehicles
Good knowledge of both Swedish and English (corporate language) in speech and writing
Previous experience as a service technician or similar work environment
Driving license
Comfortable with high-altitude physical work
Flexible with travel and any unplanned overtime
Competences
Service-oriented and innovative in your way of working, and safety conscious
Structured and with the ability to work both with limited supervision and in teams
A service-minded team-oriented person with a good ability to communicate with other parts of the organization
High focus on safety
What we offer
Our employees are our asset. In addition to an attractive salary and benefits, such as wellness grants and quick access to specialized healthcare, we invest in your development. After a thorough introductory course, we offer continuous development of your skills with a well-established training program. You get to work in a team with great diversity and motivated service technicians, in a stimulating environment in a fast-growing international company where good communication and structure are the key to good results. As Vestas works for an equal workplace, we welcome female as well as male applicants.
Additional information
Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. Please be advised to apply before the 26th of August, 2023
