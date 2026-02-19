Service Leader
2026-02-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
In this role, you will support an organization in strengthening its IT Operations Essentials across a structured framework of IT processes. You will help sites in run-time mode adopt and implement the IT OPS framework, improve operational clarity through better content and documentation, and ensure stakeholders have the training and materials needed to work consistently and compliantly. The assignment includes driving collaboration between IT operations management, local IT teams, and business stakeholders, with a strong focus on visibility, maturity, and continuous improvement.
Job DescriptionEnsure clarity and shared understanding of IT Operations Essentials across the framework disciplines
Enhance framework content such as minimum requirements, SLAs, reports/dashboards, and as-is assessment questions
Secure availability of documents, training, and supporting materials for relevant stakeholders
Drive IT operational meetings with sites in run-time mode
Support site teams in adopting and implementing the IT OPS framework
Perform as-is assessments, identify gaps, and define remediation and improvement plans
Guide IT delivery teams to reach defined quality levels and comply with mandatory IT OPS principles
Promote ITSM knowledge and IT OPS culture through trainings, templates, and documentation
Handle site requests and escalate quality issues when needed
Ensure visibility of outcomes such as maturity levels, action plans, and roadmaps
Support an agile mindset across both IT and business
Establish effective communication between IT operations management, local IT teams, and business stakeholders
Support increased IT OPS coverage together with relevant stakeholders
RequirementsITIL foundation-level knowledge
Experience working with Azure DevOps
Business analysis capabilities
Ability to collaborate cross-functionally in an agile way
Strong communication skills
Business and product understanding
Ability to recognize and articulate value
Application
