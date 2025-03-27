Service Information Manager for Scania Services
2025-03-27
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Scania's service organisation is looking for an experienced marketing specialist who excels at conveying information, news, and ideas. This individual will help us develop how and what we communicate regarding our service portfolio, ensuring premium marketing and communication of our services towards Scania's customers.
You will also play an important role in in our internal communication. You do this by helping the organisation to create and share relevant information, in a suitable format, in the right channels or forums.
Job Responsibilities
Promoting Scania's asset & uptime service portfolio and digital services portfolio, achieved through developing marketing and communications campaigns, working with agencies to deliver marketing and communication assets, and creating communication and activity plans
Guide and create promotion activities for the customer facing related digital solutions and channels
Support events and fairs with content related to Scania services
Content creation of assets and proofread, edit and format content in line with Scania's voice and tone
Support the organisation with training and educational related content
Internal communication for the organisation, including but not limited to hosting information meetings, writing newsletters, host onboarding for new employees and updating internal communication channels
Working cross-functional with other business areas of Scania and our corporate communications department, to support marketing and communications efforts and product launches, representing the Service organisation in various forums
Who You Are
You are an experienced marketing and communication professional with a creative and problem-solving mindset, always with the customer in focus. You enjoy working from idea to creation and follow-up. You work well within a team and with others, but can also drive assignments and individual work in parallel. You are a doer, you complete tasks either by taking the responsibility to deliver results by yourself or by leading others. You are able to interpret an assignment, gather needs, and know how to covert that into a communication/marketing plan. You are able to convince and gather stakeholders in one common direction.
Other experience and meriting qualifications:
University or College degree
Experience within the profession, 5-10 years
English advanced
Experience in Adobe Creative Suite
Experience handling internal communication within an international organisation
Ability to communicate, present, explain and discuss with several stakeholders and recipients in a commercial and pedagogical way.
Experience from automotive and transport industry and/or experience from 'Services products offering' from other industries.
Experience from sales, marketing and sales strategy and solution sales on an international market.
This Is Us
Scania Services organisation is responsible for the global service offering, including strategy and product planning, services solution and customer experience, parts product planning and logistics, global customer support and service sales.
You will belong to the section of Strategy and Product Planning in a small team with three focus areas; Service Strategy, Communications, and Business Support.
You will report to the Head of Strategy & Business Support and benefit from overhearing the service strategy and direction. While you will work closely within the service communication team and cross-functionally with Product Managers and Scania's corporate communications department.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
