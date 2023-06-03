Service Delivery Leader Meeting Room Service
2023-06-03
Workplace & Collaboration services
Workplace & Collaboration services is part of Business Infrastructure Services department from IOS and has the responsibility for two service domains
Workplace services for the laptops, desktops, workstations, printers, and COTS applications used at Volvo Group
Collaboration tools like O365, Video Conference services
Telephony services, personal and functional telephony, call centers and attendant services
We are now looking for a Service Delivery Leader for Meeting Room Services
In this role you will be reporting to Director Workplace & Collaboration Services and work in close collaboration with our outsourcing partner and Volvo Group Enterprise Security department. The services in the area are mainly O365 and Video Conferencing. The Service Delivery Leader we now are looking for will manage our services for Video Conference Systems based on Cisco and Microsoft Teams Room and Meeting room panels
Role mission & context
The mission is to ensure that the service within the service area is delivered according to contracted supplier obligations. The focus is to deliver business benefits by managing deliveries of services, in close collaboration with Volvo stakeholders, with focus on CyberSecurity, and with our supplier(s).
The Service Delivery Leader monitors the actual services levels, controls that they are in line with targeted service levels and manages corrective actions with the supplier. Also, the Service Delivery Leader oversees and participates in runtime process interactions with the supplier: releases and deployments, change management, escalation of incidents and problems, etc.
The Service Delivery Leader is commercially responsible for services delivered by the supplier, which includes both budgeting and follow-up, notably approving all service volumes invoiced by the supplier.
Key responsibilities
Define, drive, and engage in stakeholder interaction model and communication
Coordinate supplier deliveries including overall interaction model between Volvo and supplier stakeholders
Define and enforce rules and ways of working with supplier regarding operational processes
Coach, guide, and support in infrastructure related ways of working, lifecycle management, service catalog, infrastructure requests & order processes towards the Volvo Group
Be a subject matter expert for the UCC Services sub portfolio in interaction towards Volvo, suppliers, and other stakeholders
Oversee management of service incidents & problems with the supplier, notably handling of related escalations
Service delivery governance and service improvements
Provide report and alerts regarding actual service levels. Follow up on SLAs and report quality
In case of service level breach, make sure the appropriate corrective action plan is developed and implemented
Drive continuous improvement of the services delivered by the supplier
Financial, contractual, and commercial management of services
Forecast, budget and follow up on volumes, total costs, and give input to Capacity Management
Drive volume and cost optimization
Participate in negotiations with supplier about new/modified services and related terms and conditions including pricing, penalty schemes, service quality indicators, with impact spanning the full partnership term
Required competencies and experience
Very strong competence and long experience from the end user services area, specifically for collaboration services
University/Master's Degree or equivalent in relevant area
Service oriented and business mindset
Team player
Experience and technical knowledge of the services in the service areas
Strong ITIL processes experience
Complete proficiency in English
Good communication & presentation skills
For further information please contact
Henrik Wallin, Director Workplace & Collaboration Services, phone: +46 728 62 31 39
Maria Börjesson, HR Business Partner, phone +46 31 3221030
Union representatives:
Akademikerna - Therese Koggdal, +46 470 387855
Unionen - Lajla Dahlsjö, +46 31 3224575
Ledarna - Ulrika Holmberg, +46 739 0225071
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
