Business Analyst - Credit Risk
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Stockholm
, Sala
, Finspång
, Skövde
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future. Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Care by Volvo is a unique premium subscription service that we are developing, and by that shaping the future of the automotive industry. We have one clear aim - to give our consumers back more time to do the things they love. Welcome to a completely new way of accessing a car, where a hassle-free, flexible monthly subscription is all you need. We are looking for a truly passionate product and brand ambassador for Care by Volvo leasing model within our online business, to join our growing team based at Volvo Cars in Stockholm. Using your extensive data analytics capabilities, you will enable us to unlock ways to drive positive change and growth within customer onboarding.
In this role you will report to the Head of Credit Products, within Credit Risk.
What you'll do
As a Business Analyst, you will play a pivotal role in gathering, analysing, and driving changes within the Credit Risk domain, focusing primarily on our B2C business in Sweden, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK (with more to come!). Collaborating closely with our Underwriting Operations and Market Specialist teams, you'll lead the ongoing development and enhancement of our digital systems and processes. The goal is to maximize automation while safeguarding our risk appetite.
Key duties include:
* Acting as a bridge between our commercial and digital teams when handling Credit Risk system implementations.
* Seamlessly collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders such as teams within: Local Markets, Underwriting Operations, Digital, Compliance, Legal, Digital Marketing, and third-party vendors, among others.
* Leading projects, from end to end, which are aligned with Credit Risk team priorities, to achieve shared goals.
* Identifying and addressing underlying business needs, challenging existing practices, and ensuring quick resolution of requirements scope debates.
* Validating requirements and proposed solutions, gaining approval and ensuring consistent understanding with Product Managers and delivery teams.
* Supporting system architectures with proposed solutions
Support E2E testing teams with acceptance testing, to ensure the solution meets the identified business need and compliance with all regulatory requirements.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! We need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that see opportunities and potential to improve. You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Volvo to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Volvo we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so.
Key qualifications:
* Superb communications skills, dynamic and adaptable.
* Confident in leading and driving the shaping of new digital initiatives in a requirement led manner.
* Ability to facilitate efficient and effective decision making whilst ensuring all parties feel understood and satisfied.
* Ability to validate designs and solutions.
* Ability to build relationships across the organisation with ease.
* Solution-oriented, analytical, data-driven, with an eagerness to solve business and digital challenges.
* Profound interest in how digital tools drive business value.
* Understanding of the balance between risk and revenue in the underlying business.
* Working proficiency and communication skills in English, verbal and written.
* Curious, a team player, and enjoys learning how the business works end-to-end.
* Suitable education (BSc/MSc in Statistics, Mathematics, Engineering, Economics, Data Science or the equivalent).
* Minimum 2 years experience in business analysis or related field working with an direct consumer online journey
Additional skills that would be considered a plus
* Proficiency in data visualisation tools (e.g. Power BI or Tableau. etc).
* Familiarity with programming languages (e.g. SQL or Python, etc).
* Proficient in utilising essential tools like Miro, Jira, Figma, Azure DevOps, Blueworks, Notion, and Salesforce.
* Experience with e-identification tools and credit bureaus spanning various markets, as well as automated decision engine solutions (such as FICO).
* Experience working agile. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68816-42126978". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Craig Schlebusch 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
8333635