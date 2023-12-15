Channel Marketing Lead - Volvo Car Sverige
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Do you want to be part of our passionate family?
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. At the national sales company, Volvo Car Sweden, you are part of a dedicated team with the mission to develop Volvo's strong market leading position in Sweden. As a national sales company, we are responsible for marketing, sales and distribution of Volvo cars, accessories, spare parts and services on the Swedish market including a strong retail network. Here, you will work in a challenging business environment with excellent opportunities to grow as a professional. If you want to reach your personal goals together with other people, Volvo Car Sweden, is the place for you to prosper. Culture, change and collaboration are vital fundamentals at our company.
Channel Marketing Lead is a part of an experienced team and reports to Head of Marketing Operations at Volvo Car Sverige.
The Swedish Marketing Operations team is an integrated part of the Global Marketing organization, with the task to support our short-term sales ambitions and our brand building aspirations to drive long term growth and to prepare ourselves to become a Direct-to-Consumer brand.
About the position
The role of Channel Marketing Lead is to successfully take overall leadership of all marketing activities across fleet sales, accessories, aftersales and used car sales. You play an active role to drive demand for Volvo products and services within these areas on the Swedish market. The position requires alignment with the global and local marketing strategies and plans, close collaboration with local & central teams, with the goal of delivering on set targets for Volvo Car Sverige.
What you will do
The role is about planning marketing activities supporting commercial needs for Volvo products and services mentioned above, development of campaigns, and to support the retail network with marketing toolkit and concepts to drive local demand and sales.
Your further tasks include:
• Deliver local strategy for how to successfully market these business areas.
• Full paid media channel landscape for fleet sales, Accessories, Aftersales, Used cars.
• Ownership of Marketing plan.
• Performance reporting against market KPIs.
• Media budget planning & follow-up.
• Participate in forming processes, forums, and setups on how to work with other functions within Volvo Global Marketing organization and local agencies.
Who you are
You have Marketing & Communication university degree and experience within marketing of both products and services on both strategic and operational level.
You have experience from working in global-local organizations, inhouse and local agency collaboration as well as project management.
• Experience from digital media landscape (SEM, Social & programmatic) and channel optimization
• Knowledge of the traditional media landscape (radio, TV & print), placements and analyzing performance
• Marketing strategy and planning
• Agency /client relationship (client or account management)
• Data driven way of working
On a personal level
To succeed in this role you need to have a commercial mind-set, be curious and have creative approach to everything you do.
We see that you are relations- and customer oriented, communicative, have networking ability and always have a customer centric approach. You are a true team player and are close to laughter.
In addition, you also need to be structured, have an analytical mind-set with a strategic ability.
High verbal and written communication skills in Swedish as well as English is important.
However, it's also meritorious that you have experience from working with marketing within other industries who successfully have created a true omni channel experience.
Want to know more? We hope so.
For questions about the position please contact Katarina Adamson, katarina.adamson@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter; Pedram Yousefi, pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 2023-01-12. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68447-42127035". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Pedram Yousefi 46729669876 Jobbnummer
8333648