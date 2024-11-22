Service Centre Team Manager
Service Centre Team Manager Staffanstorp
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Job
At our Service Centre Staffanstorp, we recondition Plate Heat Exchangers for the Nordic Region.
As a leader, you will be responsible for fostering a strong culture of Health, Safety, Environment (HSE), Quality and Sustainability within your team. Your role will involve managing and developing the team's capabilities to align with the overall Service strategy. You will lead the team by providing clear direction and ensuring they perform with a customer-focused mindset.
You will be expected to develop, motivate, and coach your direct reports, ensuring their ongoing competence development. Additionally, you will address performance issues within the team swiftly and appropriately.
You will need to be adaptable, quickly adjusting the availability of internal resources based on customer demands. It's essential that jobs are prioritized and executed in close collaboration with coordinators & stakeholders, ensuring optimal efficiency.
Continuous improvement in safety and efficiency will be a key focus, driven by insights from ALPS board meetings as well as the implementation of innovative processes and technologies.
Lastly, you will conduct employee reviews, regularly updating competence profiles and skills matrices to support both individual growth and team development. You will be leading a team of 6 people.
Who Are You?
We are looking for someone who is:
*
Action-oriented with a strong drive - able to turn plans into actions
*
Has a developed understanding of what drives costs and revenues
*
Has the courage to think differently and sees opportunities rather than problems
*
Organized in your processes, both in administration and operations
*
Humble and enjoys working closely with the operational business
*
Always keeps the customer's best interest in focus and is passionate about delivering high-quality results. You build and cultivate your network both internally and externally.
What Can You Do?
Formally, you have a technical education/background with experience in workshops, production, or similar with a service mindset. You have a minimum of 3 years of leadership experience, and it is a big advantage if you have knowledge of our Heat Transfer Products. You are fluent in both English and Swedish, both spoken and written.
Practical Information:
The position is located at our Service Centre in Staffanstorp, and you will report to our Nordic Service Centre Manager.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in a global, open, and friendly environment. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building both a broad business knowledge as well as a global network of colleagues.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioural traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
For More Information
Francisco Garcia, Nordic Service Centre Manager,
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
We are looking forward to hearing from you soon so send your application without delay, and no later than 8th of December 2024. Selection and interviews will be ongoing continuously.
Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-02
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "919f3c4c448350e9". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaLaval Jobbnummer
9026724