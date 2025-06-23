Serveringspersonal på ett japanskt restaurang
Sushi Soyokaze AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sushi Soyokaze AB i Stockholm
Soyokafe is a busy restaurant located in the heart of Stockholm. Many tourists, locals and office workers around and in the building come to eat their lunch, dinner and everything in between. We have 3 main dining areas with outer serving license as well as alcohol license. Our kitchen is open and you will have great connection with our chefs. Soyokafe needs someone who is attentive, flexible and kind. We want to give our best service to all our customers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-23
E-post: kafe@soyokaze.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är ""serveringspersonal"". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sushi Soyokaze AB
(org.nr 559057-0809)
Sergelgatan 18 (visa karta
)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Soyokafe Sergelgatan Jobbnummer
9398311