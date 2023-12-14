SEO Specialist, Search Engine Optimisation - Organic Traffic Ellos Group
Ellos Group är en ledande e-handelskoncern inom mode, hem och skönhet i Norden. I koncernen ingår e-handelsplatserna Ellos, Jotex och Homeroom. Utöver försäljning i nordiska länderna bedriver vi även e-handel i Polen, Holland, Österrike och Tyskland. Vår verksamhet drivs från Borås där också våra 600 anställda har sin arbetsplats. Totalt omsätter koncernen 3,6 miljarder kronor. Vi strävar ständigt efter att utveckla hållbara erbjudanden för våra kunder. Vi utvecklar och designar egna produkter och vår egen betalningslösning Elpy förser våra kunder med enkla och säkra sätt att genomföra köp på våra plattformar. https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.ellosgroup.se%2F&data=05%7C01%7C%7C75dbb43e6d0642160ab708da43ad11dd%7C805ac62a0d8e455d90b15eb5c04a72d0%7C1%7C0%7C637896707890999722%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=V3QXUDT%2B30ROV99RtcRbxa2S4PdUaBsEr%2FHxU0xKhoI%3D&reserved=0
We are looking for you
You will work in collaboration with the SEO Manager and you will be focusing on the content management optimization and support the technical tactical work.
You will work closely with our SEO partner to follow content recommendations for the all websites.
We are looking for an ambitious digital talent with the mindset and willingness to learn and work hard, in order to contribute to taking our organic traffic to the next level.
Key responsibilities
- Ellos Group's brand websites: Ellos, Jotex and Homeroom
- Produce and/or optimize content to improve SEO ranking
- Publish SEO content
- Support optimization meta titles and descriptions
- Continuously work with keyword analysis around our categories to identify and suggest potential improvements
- Help plan, execute and follow up on technical SEO projects with our development team
- Work together with our internal teams to help build synergies around SEO
- Engage and collaborate with our external agencies to further develop our co-operation
- Assist in regularly scanning our sites for SEO-related issues
- Regularly present and report performance evolution to the Brands
Skills & Requirements, we think you might have the following background/profile:
Working Experience
- 3 years minimum experience in digital marketing
- Talented copy writer with a proven experience in working with publishing web content
- Experience in GA4, Google Search Console (Experience in specific SEO tools like SEMrush, Ahrefs or others)
- Excellent communication skills
- Experience in Excel along with an analytical mindset and attention to detail
Education & specific skills
- Fluent in English, both written and spoken, another Scandinavian is language is a plus
- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Business, Marketing or similar
Personal characteristics
- A proven track record of managing and developing accounts, including the ability to effectively manage time and resources to meet project deadlines
- You are fast processing, reliable, structured and highly motivated to learn and evolve
- You have excellent analytical skills Enthusiastic, dynamic individual with a high level of interest for the digital marketing industry
- Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to think creatively
- A commitment to achieving excellent, measurable results with attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and taking initiatives on projects Excellent written and verbal communications skills and relationship-building ability A commitment to achieving excellent, measurable results with attention to detail
Details:
- Job location: Ellos AB - Hybrid Borås office & remote.
- Employment type: Permanent - Full-time
- You will report to the Head of Marketing
What can we do for you?
- Unique opportunity to be part of Ellos Group - Top 3 E-commerce in Sweden
- You will work and evolve together with a group of highly ambitious digital marketers
- When you integrate at Ellos, it brings you to the forefront of E-commerce innovation working with some of the most advanced solutions providers and experts
- Ellos is a great place to work, the all-important work-life balance we promote and the opportunities we provide
- Staff discount to all our e-commerce stores
If you have any questions you are welcome to contact; Cedric Menard, Head of Marketing Ellos. via e-mail to: cedric.menard@ellos.se
Apply now! By sending your summary & your motivation to work with us and be part of our team.
