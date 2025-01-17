Senior UX/UI Designer
2025-01-17
SECURITAS GROUP
Securitas is a world-leading safety and security solutions partner that helps make your world a safer place. By leveraging technology in partnership with our clients, we offer a broad portfolio of value-enhancing services and solutions integrated across the security value chain - from on-site services to advanced monitoring, comprehensive risk prediction and advisory services.
With around 341 000 employees in 44 markets, our innovative, holistic approach with local and global expertise makes us a trusted business partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Benefitting from almost nine decades of deep experience and guided by our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, we create sustainable value by helping our clients optimize their operations and protect what matters most - their people and assets.
In a new approach for tomorrow's world, Securitas will leverage technology and data in new and innovative ways to offer better, streamlined, and efficient services based on machine learning, cloud computing and a modern software architecture.
Securitas Digital organization is responsible for developing, launching, and delivering new products directly to end customers or to our own operations. We do this by capitalizing on our data to deliver better predictions and insights, enable more automation and delivery through digital channels.
As a Senior UX/UI Designer at Securitas Digital, you will take the lead in designing user interfaces (UI) and user experiences (UX) for our web and mobile applications. You will be part of a cross-functional team, including engineers, and product managers, to create high quality user-centered designs.
In your role you participate and represent UX/UI from discovery to implemented design solution. You will design new features such as utilities, actionable insights and visualisation of security data while contributing to our Design Community of Practice to help enhance the design function at Securitas.
Key responsibilities:
Lead the end-to-end design process for the user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design for web and mobile applications.
Drive design discovery and brainstorming sessions to contribute creative and innovative design concepts.
Work closely with engineers to ensure design feasibility and collaborate on the implementation of design solutions.
Create and iterate on wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity designs and conduct usability testing.
Incorporate user feedback and data insights from tools like Mixpanel to inform design decisions and improvements.
Establish and maintain design assets, libraries, and documentation for reuse, efficient collaboration and knowledge sharing within the design team and across the organization.
Mentor and provide guidance to other designers, fostering a culture of collaboration and learning.
Stay up-to-date with design trends, emerging technologies, and industry best practices to continuously improve your design skills.
Experience and qualifications Must haves: Min. 5 years' experience as UX/UI designer, be comfortable with an international environment in a global enterprise.
Min. bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in Design, Interaction Design, User Experience or a related field.
Proven experience in UI/UX design for web and mobile applications, with a strong portfolio showcasing your design expertise, as well as your analytical and leadership skills.
Preferred ones: Deep understanding of user-centered design principles, information architecture and interaction design.
Strong attention to details and a passion for creating visually appealing and user-friendly designs that align with business goals and user needs.
Good understanding and experience of applying Agile principles.
Excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Experience in working with Design Systems and Accessibility standards.
Proficiency in design tools such as Figma and remote testing tools.
Familiarity with analytics tools like Mixpanel or equivalent for data-informed design decisions.
This role includes contributing to our organizational development to always be a meaningful company that focuses on team empowerment, encourages personal development, and celebrates diversity. Transparency, openness, diversity, and inclusion are values we do not compromise with. We do require that you are a Swedish resident, but welcome people from any background as we strive for diversity in all dimensions.
Location
Stockholm/Jönköping/Malmö with flexibility to work remote parts of the week (1-2 days from the office weekly). If you are based outside those cities, but still in Sweden - apply and check if we can find any individual solution.
Working conditions
We are looking for longer partnership offering you a contract of employment or B2B cooperation.
What we offer?
Securitas Digital is a central part of Securitas strategy to become the leader in Intelligent Security powered by data driven innovation. We offer a dynamic work environment and an exciting journey in building our team and new innovative products empowering our customers and employees to strive for a safer society.
Are you interested in learning more about this great opportunity on our road to Intelligent Security? We are reviewing applications continuously and are looking forward to your application!
