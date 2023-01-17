Senior UX Designer
2023-01-17
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions supports health care professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries
The position
Are you an UX Designer with an interest in developing world class software systems combining patient safety and performance for patients and users?
If so, we have got a fantastic opportunity for you to join our Solution Management team with the assignment to provide guidance, cross-team alignment, and governance to support the building of desirable, feasible, viable and sustainable large scale business solutions to meet our customers' needs.
Your focus will be on developing and improving the user experience on a system level from a safety and quality perspective. To achieve this, you will on a system level define our UX strategy, use scenarios, solution vision, principles, and guidelines. Another responsibility is to shape new development initiatives by setting guardrails and how it fits into the solution landscape. You will also be involved in validation activities from a usability perspective.
The responsibility includes:
• Improve and govern user experience on a system level
• Create/update UX strategy, principles and guidelines
• Create/update use scenarios on a system level
• Shaping new development initiatives
• Plan and participate in validation of the system
You will be a key member in a multidisciplinary team within Cambio that will set the foundation for how we define and build our solutions. Depending on who you are and your own interest, there are great opportunities to expand your responsibilities over time.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeate everything we do.
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are structured, and that you have the principles, methods, and notations which can describe the usability aspects of the system and the constraints associated with it. You appreciate tasks where you can use your strategic overview and you enjoy guiding others in doing what's right. Communication and collaboration are important factors that make you thrive in your position.
Requirements
• Bachelor 's degree or equivalent work or education experience
• At least 5+ years' experience as a UX Designer
• Solving complex matters are part of your background, preferably from safety-critical system development.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken
It's a bonus if you:
• Experience of UX design for software medical device
• Experience from Cambio 's products
Place of employment: Linköping/Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here! (https://www.cambiogroup.com/)
