Senior Test Engineer (Pytest Framework) - Stockholm
2023-06-01
Veritaz is a fast-growing IT-consultant firm. Our company is made up of insanely bright people from over 4 countries, and we are located in Sweden, UK, US and Pakistan. The voyage has been incredible this far, but it is only the beginning.
Assignment Description:
We are seeking a Senior Test Engineer with expertise in Pytest and experience in building frameworks to join our team. Our client operates in an industry undergoing significant transformations, and we offer an opportunity to be part of the largest industry revolution in decades, focused on data collection. If you are an experienced Test Automation developer with a specialization in data collection and have a passion for being part of ground breaking changes, this role could be perfect for you.
As a Senior Test Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the fourth industrial revolution by integrating and collecting data from smart industrial equipment used by industries worldwide. Your primary responsibility will involve developing test automation solutions for highly efficient systems with stringent requirements for throughput and reliability. You will be working with Python, .NET Core, and SQL Server technologies.
What you'll do:
• Develop and implement test automation solutions using Pytest
• Build robust test frameworks using Pytest to ensure efficient and reliable system performance
• Collaborate with an agile team in developing and delivering a complete IoT data communication hub
• Integrate with smart industrial equipment to collect and process data
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand system requirements and ensure comprehensive test coverage
• Conduct test planning, test case creation, and test execution
• Identify and report defects, track their resolution, and ensure proper documentation
• Work closely with developers and stakeholders to troubleshoot and resolve issues
• Stay up-to-date with emerging technologies and industry trends related to test automation and quality assurance
Who you are:
• Significant experience in test automation using Pytest, including hands-on experience in building frameworks with Pytest
• Proficiency in .NET Core and SQL Server
• Fluent in English, with excellent communication skills
• Experience using Git version control system (preferred)
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work collaboratively in an agile environment
• Detail-oriented with a focus on delivering high-quality results
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field (preferred)
