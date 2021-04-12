Senior Test Automation Engineer - ABB AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
Senior Test Automation Engineer
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås
2021-04-12
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
You will be part of Process Control Platform (PCP), a unit within ABB Business Area Process Automation. We are a global R&D team driving digitalization and providing edge/cloud and Industrial IoT solutions to the industry. We collaborate daily with internal and external customers to develop an edge platform that brings significant value to customers, connecting data from manufacturing to other information systems and making the information available in real time.
We are looking for a Senior Test Automation Engineer who has experience from software development and test automation. You will be responsible for testing and verification activities in a software development team based in Västerås. Together with other test engineers and test teams locally and globally, you will work with identifying test needs and drive implementation of test automation. The role is reporting to R&D Team Manager.
Your responsibilities
Be responsible for ensuring quality in the team's deliverables.
Identify test needs, execute test, and drive the implementation of test automation.
Be responsible for the team's test strategy and work with other test engineers and teams to improve the overall test strategy and quality of test.
Actively search for opportunities to improve test quality by identifying improvements and sharing best practices.
Your background
Bachelor 's degree in Computer Science, Software Development, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience from test automation and software development.
You have software development skills and are interested in test automation and quality.
You have wide technical interest (in areas such as Linux, Docker, ASP.Net, React, C#, Azure DevOps) and you are a self-driven learner.
Excellent problem-solving skills, ability to work both in team and independently, ability to plan and organize the work.
Experience from industrial automation is preferred but not a requirement.
Fluent in English.
More about us
Recruiting Manager Johan Backlund, +4621 34 21 26, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Johan Starner, +4621 34 20 80, Unionen: Krista Andersson, +4621 34 02 85, Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +4621 34 23 25. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Therese Ideblad, +46 725 53 80 40.
You are welcome to apply the latest by May 11. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application.
We look forward to receiving your application. If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-12
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-11
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB AB
Ängsgärdsgatan 6
72130 Västerås
Jobbnummer
5684572
