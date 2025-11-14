Senior Technical Operations Specialist
DataBees AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Sollentuna Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Sollentuna
2025-11-14
, Upplands Väsby
, Järfälla
, Danderyd
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos DataBees AB i Sollentuna
About the Role:
The Senior Technical Operation Specialist will play a pivotal role in the strategic observability implementation, focusing on Splunk and its integration with ServiceNow.
The Specialist will manage Splunk lifecycle activities, including planning, design, deployment, support, and retirement, with a strong emphasis on ITSI and Observability. The role requires an experienced resource who can work independently in Agile environments, with advanced knowledge of Splunk Core and Cloud administration and integration capabilities. The individual will interface with REST APIs, develop reports and dashboards using SPL, and optimise data streams and logging sources. Strong knowledge of Prometheus, Grafana, AppDynamics, Dynatrace, and cloud-native tools is necessary. Excellent
communication, project management, and stakeholder engagement skills are essential. He/She should be self-driven, eager to learn, and capable of meeting tight deadlines.
Main Responsibilities:
Lead and execute Splunk deployment and integration with ServiceNow,
Manage the full lifecycle of Splunk projects from design to retirement,
Develop and maintain SPL reports and dashboards,
Integrate Splunk with Prometheus, Grafana, and other observability tools,
Provide Splunk Cloud administration and support,
Collaborate with stakeholders and deliver in Agile teams,
Develop and manage REST API integrations,
Optimize logging sources and Big Data correlations,
Ensure high availability and performance of monitoring infrastructure.
Required Skills:
Minimum 6 years of relevant experience with Splunk, including ITSI in production environments,
Programming skills in Python, Shell, and JavaScript, for customisation
Hands-on experience in integrating Splunk Core with observability and cloud-native tools,
Working knowledge of Unix and Windows systems,
Familiarity with SQL and relational databases,
Advanced understanding of TCP/IP and networking fundamentals,
Strong knowledge of AWS services, ales including EC2, Lambda, VPC, Route 53, and CloudFront,
Experience in Agile project delivery,
Strong interpersonal, project management, and communication skills,
Mandatory: Experience developing with SPL and REST APIs.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-14
E-post: info@databees.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare DataBees AB
(org.nr 559324-5292), https://www.databees.ai
Vänortsstråket 67 D Lgh 1102 (visa karta
)
191 62 SOLLENTUNA Jobbnummer
9604952