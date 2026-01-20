Senior Technical Lead Cloud & Infrastructure (Hybrid Cloud)
2026-01-20
We are looking for a Senior Technical Lead within Cloud & Infrastructure for a long-term assignment in a modern, technology-driven organization with a strong cloud-first strategy.
Assignment Overview
In this role, you will combine technical leadership with hands-on delivery, designing, implementing and optimizing hybrid cloud solutions across Azure and on-premises environments. The assignment is central to the organization's cloud-first journey, with a strong focus on automation, scalability, security and operational excellence.
You will work closely with a Cloud & Infrastructure Product Owner and engineering teams, acting as a key technical authority while mentoring and guiding others.
Key Responsibilities
Technical Leadership
Act as the primary technical authority within the Hybrid Cloud domain
Balance strategic direction with hands-on execution
Collaborate closely with the Product Owner to align architecture with business and product roadmaps
Provide architectural guidance ensuring scalability, security and high availability
Actively contribute to technical leadership communities and knowledge-sharing forums
Cloud & On-Prem Infrastructure
Lead the design and implementation of Azure-based infrastructure solutions
Work with container platforms such as AKS and Kubernetes
Ensure seamless integration between cloud and on-prem environments
Implement monitoring, backup and disaster recovery strategies across hybrid platforms
Automation & Infrastructure as Code
Drive automation-first principles and DevOps ways of working
Build and maintain IaC using Terraform, Bicep and related tooling
Streamline deployment pipelines and infrastructure lifecycle management
Cost & Vendor Management
Identify and implement cloud cost optimization strategies
Manage vendors and ensure cost-efficiency and performance
Monitor and report infrastructure costs with clear improvement recommendations
Mentoring & Team Development
Provide technical mentorship to engineers both within and outside the team
Promote best practices in cloud, DevOps and hybrid infrastructure
Foster a culture of continuous learning, innovation and developer productivity
Support developer tooling such as Azure DevOps and GitHub Enterprise
Required Experience & Skills
Extensive experience with Azure cloud platforms and hybrid cloud architectures
Strong expertise in Kubernetes, containerization and orchestration
Deep hands-on experience with Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Bicep)
Proven background in CI/CD pipelines, DevOps automation and ITSM practices
Experience integrating on-prem infrastructure with cloud environments
Strong troubleshooting skills across both cloud and physical infrastructure
Excellent communication skills and ability to work with stakeholders at all levels
Analytical, solution-oriented and comfortable handling complex technical challenges
Forward-thinking, curious and collaborative, with a strong engineering mindset
Additional Information
Recruitment is ongoing and assignments may be filled before the stated deadline. Early application is strongly recommended.
About Soros Consulting
Soros Consulting is a specialist consulting company focused on technology, cloud, infrastructure and digital transformation. We work with experienced professionals and leading organizations to deliver high-impact expertise where it matters most. Our approach is personal, transparent and quality-driven - matching the right expert to the right mission. Så ansöker du
