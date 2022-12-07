Senior Systems and Economy Designer
Are you an economy designer passionate about creating expressive gameplay experiences that unlock meaningful player choices and consequences? Are you a disruptive design thinker not afraid of challenging the status quo?
We are looking for a talented Senior Economy Designer to join the IAP & Economy Area in Candy Crush Saga!
Your role within the Kingdom
Develop and balance game economies utilizing game economy models and simulations which project the impact of new features and tuning adjustments
Support our teams in building the best economies and systems to deliver the desired player experience and KPIs
Draw product insights from quantitative and qualitative analysis to balance the economy
Contribute to an active community of game designers, giving and receiving feedback and helping each other improve their work and techniques
Collaborate with cross-functional feature teams on their system design, economy balancing, and telemetry implementation
Have and maintain familiarity with the free-to-play market including game deconstructions and presenting to peers on developments in the market
Skills to create thrills
Strong experience designing and tuning complex game economies that include multiple meta-features and currencies
Modeling expertise in Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel or Python
A strong foundation in math, analytics, economics, sociology, psychology, or user research
Ability to synthesize feedback from team members and rapidly iterate on designs
Comfort discussing and presenting game design concepts with stakeholders in a clear, detailed manner, through strong written and verbal skills Så ansöker du
