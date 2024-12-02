Senior System Administrator
Are you ready to take on the challenge where your work really matters to the whole company? If you are creative, business driven and customer obsessed, our exciting fintech company might be the right place for you. Resurs is now looking for a Senior System Administrator for Microsoft Windows. Get an idea of the role As a System Administrator for Microsoft Windows at Resurs your role is a key success factor in the creation of our new position in the market. You will also create a culture with focus on usability and simplicity, as well making sure that our deliveries maintain a high level of security. We want our partners, customers and users to "know the feeling" of business-driven IT.
As a Senior System Administrator for our Windows Server environment, we expect you to:
Have in-depth knowledge of Microsoft products and ecosystem.
Have a good understanding of IT security best practices and networking concepts (Routing, DNS, DCHP, Firewalls, etc.)
Maintain, configure and optimize performance of our Windows servers and storage.
Develop scripts and other automations to streamline new and existing processes for efficiency.
Document software, systems, procedures, and changes comprehensively.
Act as a technical escalation point for the IT Support Team, including knowledge- sharing as appropriate.
Communicate and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders.
Take ownership, responsibility and accountability for IT systems implementations.
Monitor service performance and proactively identify improvements and addressing potential issues to minimize service disruption.
On a personal level
To succeed in this role, we believe that the following is needed:
As a person we see you as flexible and independent with a desire to collaborate.
Strong emphasis on leadership, communication, and inter-personal skills.
Problem solving and decision making - deals with complex issues, develops solutions to remove barriers and uses judgment to make sound and dependable decisions.
Ability to adjust quickly to changing priorities and make quick decisions with information on hand.
An academic and practical approach in handling challenges
Migration, transition, and transformation experience.
You will need to have 4-5 years of experience as a system administrator. You are open and like to share your knowledge and experience with your colleagues. You are structured and driven and have an interest of always improving ways of working and routines. You will also be involved in the architecture and design within this domain together with our architects.
Additional Information:
In addition to this we also see the following as beneficial:
Good project management skills with a focus on service design and transition.
ITIL processes experiences.
English professional working proficiency.
Have prior knowledge about Amazon Web Services as a Cloud Provider.
If you enjoy brainstorming and collaborating with others to find solutions, gaining commitments and mandate when needed, taking ownership and lead to deliver value-based solutions in a Nordic environment, you are probably the right person for this position. Transformation Journey!
More than a job
Resurs has more than 40 years of experience in retail finance and is one of the leading niche banks in the Nordics. We help companies and private individuals with lending, savings and payments. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region. Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
