Senior Strategic Rock Mechanical Engineer
2024-04-26
, Jokkmokk
, Kiruna
, Pajala
, Överkalix
Do you want to be involved in driving the future direction of LKAB's mining development area? As a strategic rock mechanical engineer within the mining development area, you will be responsible for organizing and leading efforts to solve geomechanical challenges.
The most important jobs of the future
We want to lead the transformation of our industry towards a sustainable future. And just as we want to change the world, we want to develop everyone who joins us on the journey, personally and professionally.
Do you want to help shape the future of the world's mining and minerals industry?
Your role
As strategic rock mechanical engineer you are responsible for planning and driving relevant development needed to assess future mining. You will also provide advice and input to related work conducted by other parts of the operation.
The development of future mining includes all aspects of the process, including stress and seismicity management, mining methods, mine planning, rock mechanics, infrastructure/layout, as well as systems, equipment, methods, and processes. You will play a crucial role in ensuring the future safety and profitability of the mine.
LKAB's technology department is a strategic corporate-wide organization responsible for the overall management of technology development and system management within prioritized development areas. It is responsible for early studies and concept development to efficiently provide LKAB with a plan for achieving safe, highly efficient operations in the future.
You will:
Take a primary role in identifying paths that will lead us through the challenges associated with operating in an extremely high-stress, high-seismicity mining environment.
Use your knowledge of how stress interacts with underground excavations to ensure LKAB's future mines have safe production layouts, rock reinforcements, mining sequences, etc.
Have the experience necessary to see the whole picture - how rock mechanical issues relate to safety, production, and profitability.
Understand that your good organizational skills will be a critical part of developing and driving LKAB's strategy for future safe mining.
Use your own ability to conduct numerical modelling both as a tool for solving problems and guiding design, as well as for ensuring the quality of related work completed both inside and outside of LKAB.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, you need broad and deep expertise in rock mechanics and rock engineering, especially numerical modelling of stresses and seismicity. You have a graduate-level academic degree in a closely related technical field and solid experience within the area of responsibility. You can identify the need for and conducting your own analysis of geomechanical problems, as well as developing solution-oriented plans to address large-scale problems related to future deep mining.
Additionally, we see that you:
Have a holistic perspective and solution-oriented prioritization ability in complex issues at the corporate level.
Have a strong ability to identify problems and figure out how to solve them.
Can function as a senior researcher and one of the company's primary sources of rock mechanical and modelling-based knowledge within your area of responsibility.
Have a good ability to organize and lead conceptual strategic studies in early development phases.
Have a good ability to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.
Have good communication skills and proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
A driver's license (Swedish B-class minimum) is a requirement for all positions at LKAB.
What you get
A stimulating and challenging job where you work on cutting-edge issues. You will be part of a professional team of specialists working together for the future of the mining and minerals industry. In addition, you will also:
Receive health care and study support, as well as access to an art club, leisure club, mountain cabins and family activities.
Be part of the group's reward program.
Receive enhanced parental allowance of up to 90% of regular salary for up to six months (after one year of employment).
Receive help and support in case of illness or in matters of work environment, health, wellness, and rehabilitation.
Receive reimbursement for dental care and eyeglasses.
Have the possibility to apply for scholarships for studies for both you and your children.
Have the opportunity to join our pension and insurance program with preferential rates.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter, by 2024-05-31, at the latest.
The position may be located in Malmberget, Kiruna, or Luleå. If located in Luleå, travel to Kiruna and Malmberget will be required, and a significant portion of your time may be spent there as needed.
For more information about the position, please contact Head of department Tristan Jones: tristan.jones@lkab.com
Union Contacts:
Kiruna/Svappavaara
Sakari Alanko, Unionen, 0980-725 08
Ingegerd Kyrö, Ledarna, 0980-710 50
Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, 0980-718 79
Malmberget/Luleå
Katarina Paganus, Unionen, 0970-762 98
Annika Taavoniku, SACO-klubben, 0970-795 32
Annica Kaati, Ledarna, 0970-767 65
Om LKAB
LKAB är en internationell gruv- och mineralkoncern med norra Sverige som bas och hela världen som arbetsplats. Vi leder vägen mot koldioxidfri produktion och vi gör det tillsammans - i en öppen, varm och säker arbetsmiljö med teknologi och utveckling i fokus. Vi välkomnar utmaningar, innovativa idéer och initiativförmåga, alltid med jämställdhet och mångfald i fokus.
Jobbar du på LKAB idag men är intresserad av en ny roll?
Då vill vi gärna att du skickar in din ansökan via vår interna karriärsida. Logga in på ditt Workday-konto och gå in på "Jobbcenter", där kan du söka fram alla lediga jobb och skicka din ansökan.
