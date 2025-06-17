Senior Specialist- Big Data
2025-06-17
About Us:
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700+ clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com
We are looking a Senior Specialist- Big Data to join our team with below expertise:
Your experience and background:
• 3+ years of Java 8+ and/or Scala experience
• Knowledge of Linux Shell Scripting
• Knowledge of SQL
• Knowledge of Hadoop stack (YARN, Sqoop, Hive, Impala, MapReduce Oozie, etc)
• Familiar with version control and CI/CD tools (Git, Ansible, Bamboo, Jenkins...)
• Experience with Streaming Technologies, such as Kafka
Nice-to-have skills:
• Experience with functional programming techniques & principles - Scala
• Familiar with Data Analysis
• Familiar with SAFe Agile way of working
• Experience in data engineering and building ETL/ELT pipelines
• Experience with performance tuning of Hadoop/Spark solutions
• Experience with container-based technologies: Docker, Kubernetes
• Experience in developing RESTful services Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27
E-post: Swati.dhingra@ltimindtree.com Omfattning
