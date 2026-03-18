Senior Specialist, Commercial Analytics
Foodora AB - HQ / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foodora AB - HQ i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Tyresö
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
We are seeking a highly analytical and strategic individual to join our regional logistics team as a (Senior) Specialist, Logistics Strategy & Performance.
In this high-impact role, you will drive logistics operations and supply economics across 16 diverse foodora & foodpanda markets. Acting as the bridge between business strategy and on-the-ground execution, you will manage critical supply levers that impact tens of thousands of riders and millions of customers. Your core focus will center on elevating our supply operations, from driving daily operational excellence through precise forecasting, to optimizing unit economics and engagement frameworks for the fleet to balance financial efficiency and service levels.
Key Responsibilities:
Forecasting & Daily Staffing: Take ownership of the daily demand planning and fleet staffing process. Analyze demand patterns, refine forecasting models, and execute shift planning to ensure optimal fleet coverage, balancing service level targets with cost efficiency.
Supply Economics & Engagement Strategy: Design, build, and optimize marketplace supply levers and fleet engagement models. You will develop frameworks that balance recruitment with earnings - such as predictive pay and incentives - to drive courier engagement, allowing for necessary local adaptations, while maintaining consistency and financial discipline.
Financial Impact & Cost Efficiency: Continuously evaluate the ROI of fleet investments and operational structures, rigorously monitoring cost-per-order (CPO) trends. Ensure all supply-side strategies align with broader profitability targets while maintaining a healthy, engaged fleet.
Market Performance Ownership: Take full ownership of logistics performance for key European markets. Proactively monitor daily trends, diagnose operational bottlenecks, and implement data-backed solutions to improve delivery times and overall fleet efficiency.
Data Analysis & Automation: Dive deep into large, complex datasets to identify trends and inefficiencies in logistics operations. Execute and drive the regional implementation of advanced data science models and automated tools to streamline operational decision-making.
Initiative Rollout & Innovation: Challenge the status quo by introducing innovative operational techniques. Support the testing and operational rollout of strategic initiatives (e.g., dynamic supply models, engagement incentives, new logistics products) aimed at improving order acceptance rates and service performance.
Stakeholder & Product Collaboration: Act as a strategic partner to local Logistics Heads, Finance Leaders, Product Managers, and Regional Leadership. Present strategic recommendations to senior management, translate business requirements into product requests, participate in testing, and effectively negotiate and standardize best practices across the region.
Qualifications
Experience: 3+ years of professional experience in high-growth tech, logistics, strategy consulting, or investment banking. Experience in marketplace dynamics or operations optimization is a strong plus.
Education: University degree in STEM, Economics, Business, or a related quantitative field.
Technical Fluency: Proficiency in Excel, SQL, and Looker is required to independently dive into the data, uncover insights, build robust models, and track KPIs.
Analytical Mindset & Ownership: You possess a hands-on mentality, logical thinking skills, and a constant drive to improve operational outcomes. You are comfortable effectively challenging the status quo.
Communication: Exceptional English communication skills, both written and spoken. You can explain complex data concepts to non-technical stakeholders, present to leadership, and negotiate effectively.
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as wellness hour & reduced price on massage.
Additional information
Employee discount at foodora (woho!)
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within our learning tool Sana
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foodora AB
(org.nr 559007-5643)
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Foodora AB - HQ Jobbnummer
9805816