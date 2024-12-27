Senior Software Engineer- Application Expert
2024-12-27
We are looking for a Software Engineer- Application Expert for a global company in Stockholm
Responsibilities:
Requirement analysis and translating requirements into user stories
IT testing
Stakeholder alignments (internal & external)
Minimum technical skills:
Azure experience (Test) - Dev would be great
Problem solving
Critical Thinking
Experience Level:
No formal leadership experience needed but a history working with external stakeholder desirable , min. 3-5 years experience on the min requirements.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Stockholm. Start is in February 2025, One year's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
