Senior Software Engineer (Java) to Mycronic
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Mycronic is a global high-tech company whose innovative solutions have been advancing electronics technology for over 40 years. Today we continue to grow and serve customers in an expanding variety of industries. What we do impacts the future of technology, and in turn, the way we live our lives tomorrow. We're looking for people to join our talented, motivated and friendly team on the cutting-edge. Here, in an open, collaborative and flexible environment, you'll work alongside leading industry experts and take on challenging projects that bring tomorrow's electronics to life. If you have several years of work experience within software development and embedded systems and wants to be part of a growing company with world leading products, this is for you!
About the role
Mycronic has experienced strong growth in recent years, both organically and through acquisitions. With headquarters in Sweden, Mycronic is a global organization with subsidiaries, agents, and distributors in over 50 countries. Mycronic is divided into four divisions, and in this role, you will belong to PCB Assembly Solutions (PA). PA is a leading provider of equipment and solutions for surface mount technology (SMT) to electronics manufacturers who require rapid production adjustments while maintaining high efficiency. PA delivers systems for circuit board assembly, including both complete line solutions and individual systems for specific process steps, as well as advanced software for assembly process management and connected factories. In this role, you will be part of a team of 7 team members and collaborate with several functions across the company, such as architects, project managers and other software teams within for example AI.
You are offered
The opportunity to work in a multi-cultural company with knowledgeable, friendly and goal-oriented colleagues.
To work in an exciting company in a growth phase, where you can make a real impact in a fun and dynamic environment. Mycronic is a global company, yet small enough for you to truly make a difference.
The opportunity to work with world-leading products. The future of electronics production is increasingly complex. Denser boards, a wider range of miniaturized components, more NPIs and erratic production schedules. To address these challenges Mycronic has developed the industry's fastest, most flexible and most precise jet printing and solder paste dispensing systems. Mycronic jet printing technology makes it possible to dispense solder paste for the most challenging circuit boards and components, with micrometer accuracy, maximum speed and perfect quality solder joints. Read more here:(https://www.mycronic.com/product-areas/pcb-assembly/products/smt/jet-printing/).
Mycronic has a large software organization which will provide you with optimal opportunities to develop your knowledge in various areas of computer science – such as software architecture for robotics, machine learning, AI, optimization, and computer vision.
Work tasks
You will work in a broad developer role where you will truly have the opportunity to influence the final solution of the products. The Mycronic Jet Printer, which is the product area you will be developing the software for, includes electronics, mechanics, and software, creating exciting opportunities for those who want to work with complex software development involving multiple technical disciplines. We are continuously working to enhance our products' user-friendliness, particularly in terms of automation and user interfaces, which will also be part of your development work. Your primary focus will be on improving the products, with opportunities to contribute your ideas and collaborate as a team to create the best solutions. This may involve anything from adding capability features and reducing energy consumption to updating the GUI. Mycronic has both R&D, lab, and production in-house, meaning you will work close to the products you develop, which also gives you the opportunity to see the "real world" results of your work.
We are looking for
This is a role for someone with a strong background in software development and an interest in understanding the entire product and an ambition to grow into a software architect role. As a software developer you will have a key role in the product development since this is where all the technology in the machine comes together to provide the system functionality that meets the user. You will be involved in everything from requirements gathering to design, architecture and development and collaborate with several stakeholders. As a person, we see it as particularly important that you are goal- and detail-oriented and have strong collaboration skills. You also have a will to contribute with your ideas, and just like your colleagues, you always strive to develop yourself and contribute to the team ́s collective growth. We expect you to make a strong contribution by adding new functionality, maintaining high quality and by helping to introduce new technology and processes to increase team efficiency.
You likely have:
A master ́s degree within computer science, electronics, mechatronics or similar.
Strong software development experience with the capability and ambition to take on broader architectural responsibilities in a few years.
Strong knowledge in Java.
Strong knowledge of software development in Linux.
Experience of working with software systems that interact with embedded software and hardware.
Strong knowledge in English and good knowledge in Swedish (or have the desire to learn)
It is considered advantageous if you have...
Knowledge in C and/or C++
Other Information
Start date: By agreement
Employment type: Permanent
Scope: Full-time
Location: Kista
Contact Information: Senior Recruitment Consultant Johanna Sörell, johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, and Mycronic requests that all questions regarding the process goes to Academic Work.
Our recruitment process
Problem-solving and personality test
Phone interview with Academic Work
In-depth interview with Academic Work
Interviews with Mycronic
Reference check + decision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4Y2NHO". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10005607