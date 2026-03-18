Senior Software Engineer in Test Automation
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-18
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a software engineering team within the automotive industry focused on test framework development, test rigs, CI/CD, and analytics. In this role, you will contribute to the development and maintenance of software test frameworks, test tools, and test automation for complex software systems in a modern engineering environment.
Job DescriptionDevelop and maintain software test frameworks and test tools.
Build and improve test automation in CI/CD environments.
Design and implement tests using ECU emulation and mocking solutions.
Contribute to technical documentation for test solutions and frameworks.
Understand, evaluate, and propose test mechanisms for medium- and large-scale software systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders in an international engineering environment.
RequirementsBachelor or Master degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.
At least 10 years of experience in software development.
More than 10 years of experience in test framework development and test automation in CI/CD.
Several years of development experience in Python and PyTest.
Experience with Zuul and Jenkins.
Experience with Snok or similar tools for mocking and testing application services.
Experience with Remotive Labs ECU mocking or similar.
Experience writing tests with ECU emulation.
Good technical documentation skills.
Ability to understand and propose test mechanisms for medium/large scale software systems.
Fluency in spoken and written English.
Nice to haveKnowledge of AUTOSAR, ASPICE, V-Model, ISO 26262, and CAN/LIN.
Experience with Bazel and YAML.
Experience from the automotive industry and from working in an international environment.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7412617-1900942". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
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222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9805790