Senior Software Engineer in Test
Mentimeter AB (publ)
2023-01-10
We are looking for a Senior Software Engineer in Test to strengthen our quality focus at Mentimeter and to help our engineering teams write meaningful automated tests, ultimately enabling a better product. To succeed we believe you have several years of experience in software development and a strong interest in, as well as a proven track record of, testing and automation and that you deeply care about code and product quality.
At Mentimeter you will get the chance to be a part of a growing company with an inclusive culture where we work and have fun together, while getting the opportunity to grow and learn along the way. You will be a part of our dedicated and engaged DevOps team, where you work closely together to enable our growing engineering craft to achieve their goals.
Currently we have 250 end-to-end tests that run in under 60 seconds, and thousands of unit tests to back them up. Our testing stack is a combination of jest tests, react testing library, ruby/rspec tests and playwright tests. We deploy our next.js apps and ruby monolith to production 50 times a day using Github actions and concourse.
Skills & Requirements
This is not a traditional QA role where you will be making test plans for teams. While you will be working on our overarching testing strategy and contributing by writing some tests, perhaps the most important aspect of your role will be to coach and support the engineers in becoming self-sufficient in owning the quality in their domain. You will also build and maintain the tooling and infrastructure needed for engineers to write these tests.
We believe you are experienced with both frontend and backend testing, with emphasis on frontend as we are frontend heavy. To succeed you need experience with writing both code and tests in JavaScript and if you have done React testing that's a big plus.
Here we believe that the best ways to improve engineering culture are to spread knowledge and good practice through the organization, and to reduce work through automation. We are therefore looking for a team member who is technical enough to automate processes where possible and passionate enough to demonstrate to others the value of their craft.
We at Mentimeter believe in giving everyone a voice - regardless of who you are. So we build a platform that does just that. Our platform is not only our product but also our organization. Here we welcome everyone and currently we have employees from more than 50 different countries! Naturally our working language is English.
More about Mentimeter
Mentimeter is a product-first, tech-heavy, fast-growing, inclusive and profitable startup built by engineers. Back in 2014, we felt that boring and inefficient meetings had to go, so we decided to create a platform to change this. Six years later, Mentimeter is recognized as the fastest-growing Swedish startup, with 150 million users and customers from over 150 countries; the journey has just begun.
