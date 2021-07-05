Senior Software Engineer in Computer Vision - Arriver Software AB - Datajobb i Linköping

Arriver Software AB / Datajobb / Linköping2021-07-05Are you our new Software Engineer in Computer Vision?Would you like to empower our next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems?ArriverTM is a new software unit and brand, fully focused on developing perception, fusion and drive policy software for the next generation cars. It will deliver an open, scalable and flexible architecture solution running on Qualcomm® Snapdragon RideTM System on a Chip (SoC) platform. ArriverTM has 800 people in five countries - China, Germany, Romania, Sweden, USA - and builds on more than a decade of experience in active safety software development. The company is wholly owned by Veoneer.In Sweden we are situated in Linkoping, Stockholm and Gothenburg with around 400 colleagues.We are Vision PerceptionOur Perception Strategy is to develop new solutions for the next generation Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) on a global market, and to be the leader in Perception and Driver Policy Software.At our technical center based in Linköping, we are developing world class vision systems for several customers worldwide.We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance road safety through collaborative driving and to facilitate autonomous driving.We are now in an expansive phase and are looking for Senior Software Engineers in Computer Vision who can strengthen our Core organization for ongoing and upcoming collaborative driving projects.We work in cross functional agile teams consisting of 5-8 members developing functions into our Perception Products. While each team member contributes with their own skills and experience, the team cooperates to perform the different steps in development. The teams are responsible for all steps in development, including system work, implementation, and verification.Our teams innovate at the frontiers of engineering in computer vision calibration using technologies such as machine learning, tracking and 3D reconstruction.What you'll do?You will be part of our development of camera-based safety systems, accelerating the growth in Autonomous Driving.We are looking for you who have long experience of Software Development, preferably in C which we use for development of our target code.As deep learning and CNNs are becoming more and more important in our product, we are also looking for you who have practical experience in machine learning, preferably in deep learning frameworks. Our frameworks are developed in Python.In your daily work, we work in 2- or 3-week intervals mixing Scrum and/or Kanban. You will be involved in several of the following tasks.Design, training and evaluation of our deep neural networksDevelopment of our deep learning framework in pythonRequirements work on system and SW developmentSoftware development for target HW in CSoftware development tools in mainly python and C#Development of system and SW testsAlgorithm development within the area of signal and image processingYou will alsoInterface with our customersLead your own and the team 's work forward, by exploring new ideas and experiment for the benefit of the product, the team and yourselfInfluencing the product and your work by giving input to the product backlog and by selecting your team's tasks for upcoming sprintsDevelop your and the organization's expertise within a certain technical domain via Communities of PracticeYou will be working together with specialists in a variety of technical domains to deliver our most central system functions such as Vehicle, Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection, Lane and Road Boundary Detection, Static objects, Traffic Sign and Traffic Light Detection.What you'll bring:As a person we are looking for you who have a high motivation and a "can do"-attitude to strengthen our delivery in ongoing and upcoming collaborative driving projects.To succeed in this position, we believe you have more than one of the following capabilities:A Master of Science in machine learning, image- or signal processing, computer science or equivalent areaMachine learning experienceSeveral years of experience of development in software industryAlgorithm development experience within the area of signal and image processing, and its real-time hardware implementationSoftware and system level testing experience, preferably from embedded systemsSoftware development experience with great interest in programming, preferably in C and PythonSystems engineering experienceWe also believe you have an analytical ability and high-quality awareness. As a person, you can lead your own work and the team forward.You are fluent in English and preferably Swedish.What we offer?We offer a workplace where you contribute to the development of cutting-edge technology that aims to enhance road safety.We work in an agile framework inspired by LESS, and our teams are organized in Requirement Areas for different functional domains. We are now hiring in several Requirement Areas developing functions likeVehicle, Pedestrian and Cyclist DetectionAutomatic Emergency BrakingWorldwide Traffic Sign and Traffic Light DetectionLane Detection and Road BoundaryRoad Edge DetectionLane Departure WarningLane Keep AssistTraffic Light DetectionFree Space DetectionWe have the possibility to work when we are at our best with flexible hours and take care of our well-being with generous health and fitness reimbursements, access to an office gym and social activities including 'fika' and After Work.With us you get inspiring and sharp colleagues who like what we do and have fun at work. You get the chance to work with something meaningful and at the same time develop yourself.Our culture embodies respect, openness, and courage. An important role in one of the most expansive technical fieldsAn environment that enables your personal growth and innovative mindsetA possibility to be challenged every day and to be a key person in our teamA culture that embodies respect, openness, and courageA workplace with a ...Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-05Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-31Arriver Software AB