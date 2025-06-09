Senior Software Engineer, Fullstack
Bokio is on a mission to make the world a better place for small businesses. We want to make it super easy for everyone to run a business through automation of financial services, accounting, payments, and taxes. At Bokio, we believe in the power of diversity and creative freedom to foster innovation.
We are now looking for a Senior Software Engineer to join our product teams. Product teams are empowered to shape the product direction, guided by clear company-wide objectives, and supported by everyone. We focus on building a user-friendly, reliable, and secure product that helps our users to manage their finances more efficiently, impacting user satisfaction, retention, and acquiring new customers.
As a Senior Software Engineer at Bokio, you will be providing technical leadership within the team, fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement, promoting software craftsmanship for code quality, design, and testing. More details can be found below, but in a nutshell:
You will be part of a small, cross-functional team that has full responsibility and accountability for their product area.
Your main playground will be: C#, .NET, and React/TypeScript/CSS.
You will be expected to collaborate with other seniors to solve complex problems.
You'll play a vital role in mentoring and guiding other engineers.
You will be expected to communicate across the organization in spoken and written English.
Sounds exciting? Join the team and help us make an already awesome product even better!
Who you are
You really care about users and improving their experience when using a product. We use data and analytics to learn and adapt, and you'll play a crucial role in that process.
You bring energy and ideas to your work, ideating with project managers and designers, shaping the product direction and exploring technical approaches to solve user problems.
You are curious and are looking for ways to improve and grow.
You are a proactive communicator, comfortable sharing your ideas and challenging the status quo.
You promote close collaboration and mentorship with all of your colleagues.
You care about and use sound engineering practices to develop stable and maintainable software that can be relied on by others.
What's in your backpack You are knowledgeable and have experience of:
• NET, C#
React, HTML, CSS, and TypeScript/JavaScript
CI/CD
Microsoft Azure or similar infrastructure.
It would be considered a bonus if:
You have/had your own company and understand the perils of running a small business.
You are familiar with accounting or fintech.
You have worked with single-page applications (SPA).
You have worked with applications where information security was critical.
You have experience of working with AI tools such as Windsurf or Cursor.
What's in it for you
An opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable colleagues.
A diverse workplace, with skilled and kind people from all over the world.
A community of 5000+ Product Development professionals in fellow companies of Visma Group with active guilds in Software Engineering & Architecture, AI/ML, Cyber Security, Product Design, Product Management, etc.
We invest in your growth and learning by weekly dedicated learning time, training budget, learning platforms, etc.
Flexible working hours and freedom to work in a hybrid-remote setup.
Awesome offices in central Gothenburg & Stockholm.
30 days vacation, comprehensive wellness grant, pension according to ITP levels, and other benefits.
Location
We have a Hybrid work model with central offices in Gothenburg and Stockholm. This position is located in Gothenburg with the possibility to work hybrid remote.
FinallyYou are welcome at Bokio for who you are, no matter where you come from or what you look like. Our platform is for everyone, and so is our workplace! We are creating a culture at Bokio where empathy, diversity, respect, and courage are front and center. Get a glimpse of what we are up to on our Linkedin or Instagram: Life at Bokio and Bokio App.
Are you the one we are looking for? Apply now!
